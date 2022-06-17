BLD vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 19

The Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the Steelpan Strikers (SPK) in the 19th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, 17 June.

The Blue Devils have had a difficult Trinidad T10 Blast campaign so far. They are the only team in the competition who are yet to win a match, with two of their fixtures being washed out. The Blue Devils are currently at the bottom of the table with two points. The Steelpan Strikers, meanwhile, beat the Leatherback Giants by nine wickets in their last outing. They have won two of their five games and are fifth in the standings with four points.

BLD vs SPK Probable Playing 11 Today

BLD XI

Rayad Emrit (c), Shannon Gabriel, Christopher Vincent, Dejourn Charles, Vikash Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Ansil Bhagan.

SPK XI

Teshawn Castro, Lendl Simmons, Quinci Babel, Kiedel Glasgow, Jyd Goolie, Jarlarnie Seales, Adrian Ali (wk), Rivaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Marlon Richards, Imran Khan (c).

Match Details

BLD vs SPK, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 17th June, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad is a balanced one. While the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball, the batters need to spend time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s BLD vs SPK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sehzad Ali is the Steelpan Kings' leading run-scorer in the Trinidad T10 Blast with 106 runs in five innings at a strike rate of over 160.

Batter

L Simmons has scored 78 runs in four innings at a strike rate of over 165 with a top score of 43.

All-rounder

J Goolie is a brilliant all-rounder who has scored 30 runs and scalped four wickets in four innings at an average of 10.75. He could be a great captaincy pick for your BLD vs SPK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

I Khan has picked up four wickets in the Trinidad T10 Blast so far and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLD vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

J Goolie (SPK) – 228 points

A Sehzad Ali (SPK) – 196 points

L Simmons (SPK) – 166 points

T Castro (SPK) – 163 points

I Khan (SPK) – 151 points

Important stats for BLD vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

J Goolie: 12 runs and 1 wicket

A Sehzad Ali: 59 runs

L Simmons: 40 runs

T Castro: 2 wickets

I Khan: 2 wickets

BLD vs SPK Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast)

BLD vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Trinidad T10 Blast.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sehzad Ali, L Simmons, T Castro, M Belcan, N Sookdeosingh, J Goolie, C Vincent, R Emrit, I Khan, A Mollon, A Bhagan.

Captain: J Goolie. Vice-captain: C Vincent.

BLD vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Trinidad T10 Blast.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sehzad Ali, L Simmons, T Castro, N Sookdeosingh, J Goolie, C Vincent, R Emrit, I Khan, A Mollon, A Bhagan, M Richards.

Captain: L Simmons. Vice-captain: T Castro.

