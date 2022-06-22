BLD vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 30

The Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the Steelpan Strikers (SPK) in the 30th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Wednesday, June 22.

The Blue Devils are yet to win a game in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. They have played five games so far, returning with three losses and two no-results. Meanwhile, the Steelpan Strikers have two wins, three losses and a no-result to their name.

BLD vs SPK Probable Playing 11 today

Blue Devils: Aaron Alfred (wk), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Dejourn Charles, Kyle Roopchand, Mario Belcon, Christopher Vincent, Rayad Emrit, Vishan Jagessar, Vikash Mohan, Shannon Gabriel, Damion Joachim.

Steelpan Strikers: Adrian Ali (wk), Lendl Simmons, Kiedel Glasgow, Teshwan Castro, Quinci Babel, Jyd Goolie, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Marlon Richards, Imran Khan, Philton Williams, Akheel Mollon.

Match Details

BLD vs SPK, 30th Match, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 23rd 2022, 12 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad has been a good one to bat on, with teams posting big totals at the venue regularly. More of the same can be expected from today's Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 game.

Today’s BLD vs SPK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adrian Ali is the tournament's third-highest run-scorer with 179 runs in seven innings.

Batter

Teshwan Castro has chipped in nicely with the bat in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 158.46. He can also chip in with the ball if required.

All-rounders

Christopher Vincent hasn't really fired with the bat, but has been excellent on the bowling front. He has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.92.

Jyd Goolie can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 66 runs and picked up five wickets.

Bowler

Damion Joachim has played four Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 games, returning with five scalps at an economy rate of 7.40.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLD vs SPK Dream11 Prediction Team

Christopher Vincent (BLD): 388 points

Adrian Ali (SPK): 336 points

Vikash Mohan (BLD): 310 points

Jyd Goolie (SPK): 308 points

Teshwan Castro (SPK): 226 points

Important stats for BLD vs SPK Dream11 Prediction Team

Christopher Vincent: 42 runs & 8 wickets

Vikash Mohan: 111 runs & 4 wickets

Adrian Ali: 179 runs

Jyd Goolie: 66 runs & 5 wickets

Teshwan Castro: 103 runs & 2 wickets

BLD vs SPK Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Ali, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Teshwan Castro, Lendl Simmons, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Rayad Emrit, Jyd Goolie, Damion Joachim, Akheel Mollon, Imran Kha.

Captain: Jyd Goolie. Vice-captain: Christopher Vincent.

Dream11 Team for Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Ali, Mario Belcon, Teshwan Castro, Lendl Simmons, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Vikash Mohan, Jyd Goolie, Damion Joachim, Imran Khan, Marlon Richards.

Captain: Vikash Mohan. Vice-captain: Adrian Ali.

