BLD vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 30

In Match 30 of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, the Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the Steelpan Strikers (SPK) on March 10. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host this contest.

Both teams will meet in the tournament's final league match to determine who progresses to the playoffs.

The Blue Devils are in third place after winning five of their nine games, but losing two in a row would have shaken their confidence. The Steelpan Strikers, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table after winning four of their nine games.

BLD vs SPK Probable Playing XIs

BLD

Steven Katwaroo (wk), Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Isaiah Rajah, Cristian Thurton, Rayad Emrit, Khary Pierre, Navin Stewart, Kerevin Sirju, Shaaron Lewis, Asil Bhagam.

SPK

Adriam Sehzad Ali, Evin Lewis, Mbeki Joseph, Imran Khan, Jahron Alfered, Anthony Alexander, Stephon Ramdial, Vikash Mohan, Uthman Muhammad, Ancil Nedd, Akheel Mollon.

Match Details

Match: Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Date and Time: March 11, 2022; 12:15 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is pretty balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. In the meantime, the pacers will get some lateral movement with the new ball.

For the team that wins the toss, batting first should be the preferred option.

Today's BLD vs SPK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Katwaroo: He has not lived up to expectations, scoring only 92 runs in nine games at an average of 10.22 in the tournament. Katwaroo will look for better returns in this match.

Batters

Jyd Goolie: Goolie has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Blue Devils. He has scored 271 runs at an average of 45.16 in nine games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Rayad Emrit: Emrit has so far impressed with his all-round performance. He has scored 85 runs while taking eleven wickets in nine games at an average of 13.90. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Ansil Bhagan: He is the second-leading wicket-taker for his side, picking up seven wickets at an average of 17.00.

Five best players to pick in BLD vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

Khary Pierre (Blue Devils): 246 points.

Jahron Alfred (Steelpan Strikers): 162 points.

Navin Stewart (Blue Devils): 406 points.

Isaiah Rajah (Blue Devils): 206 points.

Vikash Mohan (Steelpan Strikers): 182 points.

Key stats for BLD vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

Ewin Lewis: 224 runs in eight games; batting average: 37.33.

Teshawn Castro: 165 runs in nine games; batting average: 23.57.

Imran Khan: Six wickets in nine games; bowling average: 21.16.

BLD vs SPK Dream11 Prediction

Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Rayad Emrit, Khary Pierre, Navin Stewart, Asil Bhagan, Evin Lewis, Imran Khan, Stephon Ramdial, Uthman Muhammad.

Captain: Rayad Emrit | Vice-captain: Evin Lewis.

Blue Devils vs Steelpan Strikers Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castroo, Rayad Emrit, Navin Stewart, Shaaron Lewis, Asil Bhagan, Evin Lewis, Imran Khan, Stephon Ramdial, Uthman Muhammad.

Captain: Evin Lewis | Vice-captain: Jyd Goolie.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra