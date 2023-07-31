BLK vs CS Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – July 31, 2023

B-Love Kandy (BLK) and Colombo Strikers (CS) will face each other in Match No.3 of the LPL 2023 on Monday, July 31. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Strikers, led by Niroshan Dickwella, lost to Jaffna Kings by 21 runs in their opening match. They will be looking to be make a comeback. Their task would not be easy as Kandy have a strong squad at their disposal as well.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your BLK vs CS Dream11 teams.

#3 Babar Azam (CS) – 9 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Babar Azam did not make the greatest of starts to his campaign in the LPL. On his debut, he hit Thisara Perera for a four before getting cleaned up. But keeping in mind his past records and the quality he has, the Lahore-born Babar is expected to make a strong comeback. Fantasy users should pick him for the BLK vs CS match.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (BLK) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga is a quality all-rounder, although he is yet to fully flourish with the bat in hand. He has been a genuine wicket-taker since the very first season of the LPL. Moreover, he bats in the middle order and can chip in with handy runs. Hence, fantasy users should not ignore him for the upcoming BLK vs CS match.

#1 Chamika Karunaratne (CS) – 8 credits

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Chamika Karunaratne is an effective all-rounder and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the BLK vs CS match. He was fairly impressive in the match against the Kings, although his efforts went in vain. He got the wicket of Towhid Hridoy and finished with figures of 4-0-36-1. Thereafter, he scored 23 runs off 15 balls with the help of two fours before getting run out.

