BLK vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will see B-Love Kandy (BLK) square off against Colombo Strikers (CS) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

B-Love Kandy CC have won four of their last six matches. Colombo Strikers, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches of the season. Colombo Strikers will give it their all to win the match but B-Love Kandy are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BLK vs CS Match Details

The 18th match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on August 13 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLK vs CS, Match 18

Date and Time: 13 August, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced so batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Dambulla Aura and Colombo Strikers, where a total of 282 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BLK vs CS Form Guide

BLK - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

CS - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

BLK vs CS Probable Playing XI

BLK Playing XI

No injury updates.

S Arachchige, Asif Ali, FK Zaman, W Hasaranga (C), A Mathews, I Udana, D Chandimal (wk), Mohammad Haris, D Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, N Pradeep.

CS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, A Perera, M Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, C Karunaratne, Mohammad Nawaz, N Dickwella (c & wk), Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, JF Vandersay.

BLK vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Haris

M Haris is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Dickwella is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Azam

F Zaman and B Azam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Nissanka played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Hasaranga

C Karunaratne and W Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mathews is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Shah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Pathirana and N Shah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Udana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BLK vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Azam

B Azam will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Azam has earned 363 points in the last six matches.

W Hasaranga

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Hasaranga captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. He has earned 525 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLK vs CS, Match 18

M Haris

F Zaman

N Shah

W Hasaranga

B Azam

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Haris, N Dickwella.

Batters: B Azam, F Zaman, P Nissanka.

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, A Mathews.

Bowlers: N Shah, I Udana, M Pathirana.

B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Haris, N Dickwella.

Batters: B Azam, F Zaman.

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, A Mathews.

Bowlers: N Shah, I Udana, M Pathirana, M Ur Rehman, N Pradeep.