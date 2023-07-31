BLK vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 3

The B-LOVE KANDY (BLK) will take on the Colombo Strikers (CS) in the third match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettaramam, Colombo on Monday, July 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for the B-LOVE KANDY in this tournament and they will be eager to get off to a winning start. The Colombo Strikers, on the other hand, have played one game and lost it. They will be looking to make a strong back and climb up the points table from the last position.

BLK vs CS Match Details

The third match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on July 31 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLK vs CS, Match 3, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 31, 2023, Monday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

BLK vs CS Probable Playing XIs

BLK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLK Probable Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Dinesh Chandimalm (wk), L Abeyratne, Angelo Mathews, S Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, L Madushanka, and D Chameera.

CS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CS Probable Playing XI

Niroshan Dickwella (c and wk), Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Mohammad Nawaz, Y Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne, R Mendis, Naseem Shah, L Sandakan, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Wicketkeeper - Niroshan Dickwella

Wicketkeeper - Niroshan Dickwella

The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper looked in good touch in the first match. He played a good knock and set up the chase for this team. However, the middle order crumbled and his efforts bore no fruit. Dickwell still looks like a good option from this category.

Batter - Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper failed to deliver in the first match. In this match, Babar Azam will look to mend the ways and make a strong comeback. Being the class of batter that he is, Babar can't be ignored after one rare failure.

All-rounder - Wanindu Hasaranga

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been in brilliant bowling form in recent times. Wanindu Hasaranga was seen picking regular wickets, especially during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. He will try to maintain his form and if he does he will be a game-changing pick for the match.

Bowler - Dushmantha Chameera

The Sri Lankan pacer has an uncanny knack for breaking partnerships. Chammera's inconsistency with line and length makes him a risky choice, but he is surely one player you cannot miss out on in the fantasy contests of the match.

BLK vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

The wicket, the format of the game and his own form, everything speaks in favor of Wanindu Hasaranga being the first-choice captain for the fantasy contests of the match.

Babar Azam

The Pakistani skipper failed to get going in the first match. But Babar Azam has too much class to be ignored so quickly. On the basis of his form, Babar might be a risky choice but he will be someone worth the pick in most of the matches.

Five Must-Picks for BLK vs CS, Match 3

Mohammad Haris

Niroshan Dickwella

Babar Azam

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

BLK vs CS Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium will favor batters in the initial stages. But as the game progresses, the wicket might get a bit slow and the spinners will come into play. Top-order batters, spin bowlers and pacers with a good slower delivery in the repertoire will be good picks for the match.

BLK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

BLK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunraratne, S Arachchige

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesa Pathirana

BLK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

BLK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunraratne, S Arachchige

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesa Pathirana