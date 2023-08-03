BLK vs DA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for LPL 2023 match – August 4

B-Love Kandy (BLK) and Dambulla Aura (DA) are set to lock horns in the LPL 2023 on Friday, August 4. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host the clash.

Kandy are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.750, having lost both their matches in the tournament so far. Dambulla, on the other hand, are placed second with two points and a net run rate of +0.862. They beat Jaffna Kings by eight wickets last time around.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain's role for your BLK vs DA Dream11 teams.

#3 Dhananjaya de Silva (DA) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Dhananjaya de Silva is someone fantasy users should definitely pick in their teams for the BLK vs DA match. In two matches for Dambulla, he has scored 43 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 138.71. He has also picked up two wickets at an average of 27.50. If he fires with both bat and ball, Kandy may find themselves in a whole lot of trouble.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (BLK) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Wanindu Hasaranga is yet to find his groove, but given the class he has, the Kandy all-rounder should not take much time to return to form. In two matches, Hasaranga has picked up only one wicket, but at an economy rate of 6.12, which shows that he has been accurate and has not allowed the batters much to work with.

#1 Shahnawaz Dahani (DA) – 7.5 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Tri-Series: 2nd T20

Young Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been among the wickets in the ongoing edition of the LPL. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the BLK vs DA match. In two matches, the speedster has picked up three wickets at an average of 24.33. If he finds his rhythm, Kandy batters would be in trouble.

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick up 2 + wickets? Yes No 0 votes