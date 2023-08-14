BLK vs DA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 14, 2023

B-Love Kandy (BLK) and Dambulla Aura (DA) are set to lock horns in Match No. 19 of LPL 2023 on Monday, August 14. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Aura do not have anything to worry about as they have already booked their berth in the top two. They will be looking to test their bench strength.

Kandy, on the other hand, have plenty to play for. They need a win to cement their spot in the top two. A loss could see them drop out and finish in the third or fourth spots.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your BLK vs DA Dream11 team:

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (BLK) – 9 credits

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in stupendous form with both bat and ball, making him an obvious choice as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team for the BLK vs DA match. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having notched 193 runs from seven matches at an average of 38.60 and a strike rate of 133.53. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker, having taken 10 wickets.

#2 Angelo Mathews (BLK) – 8 credits

Angelo Mathews has chipped in with useful performances and is a smart pick as captain or vice-captain for the BLK vs DA match. He has scored 128 runs from seven matches at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 129.29. Mathews has also been impressive with the ball, having taken seven wickets at an average of 8.14 and an excellent economy rate of 5.70.

#1 Dhananjaya de Silva (DA) – 9 credits

Dhananjaya de Silva has done well for the Aura across departments and is our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the BLK vs DA match. He has scored 140 runs from seven matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 137.25. De Silva has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.45.

