B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Lanka Premier League 2023

B-Love Kandy (BLK) will take on Dambulla Aura (DA) in Match No. 6 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLK vs DA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

B-Love Kandy have played two matches, losing both. In fact, both their losses have come while batting second. They lost to Colombo Strikers by 27 runs before losing to Galle Titans by 83 runs.

On the other hand, Dambulla Aura have fared well in this tournament. They tied the first game against Galle Titans but lost in the Super Over. In their second match, they recorded a comfortable win over Jaffna Kings as they hunted down 130 with 22 balls to spare.

BLK vs DA, Match Details

The sixth match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 between B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura will be played on August 4, 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is set to take place at 3 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLK vs DA

Date & Time: August 4 2023, 3 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been a good one to bat on. Teams have got big scores regularly. However, the spinners have performed well at this venue.

BLK vs DA Probable Playing 11 today

B-Love Kandy Team News

No major injury concerns.

B-Love Kandy Probable Playing XI: Thanuka Dabare, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Aamer Jamal, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dambulla Aura Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dambulla Aura Probable Playing XI: Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ravindu Fernando, Noor Ahmad

Today’s BLK vs DA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (2 matches, 30 runs)

Kusal Mendis has batted decently in this tournament. The Dambulla Aura skipper has scored 30 runs at a strike-rate of 115.38.

Top Batter Pick

Kusal Perera (2 matches, 74 runs)

Kusal Perera is in top form with the bat. The left-hander has amassed 74 runs in two innings while striking at 157.44. He has struck seven fours and four sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (2 matches, 18 runs, 1 wicket)

Wanindu Hasaranga has not yet taken off in this tournament. The leg-spinning all-rounder has got 18 runs at a strike-rate of 163.63. He has one wicket at an economy of 6.12.

Top Bowler Pick

Binura Fernando (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Binura Fernando is bowling really well. The Dambulla Aura pacer has returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 7.37.

BLK vs DA match captain and vice-captain choices

Dhananjaya de Silva (2 matches, 43 runs, 2 wickets)

Dhananjaya de Silva has been making significant all-round contributions. The off-spinning all-rounder made 43 off 31 balls in the only innings he batted. He has taken two scalps at an economy of 6.87.

Isuru Udana (2 matches, 23 runs, 3 wickets)

Isuru Udana can be effective with both the bat and the ball. The left-arm seamer has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.62. With the bat, he has chipped in with 23 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BLK vs DA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dhananjaya de Silva 43 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 18 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Isuru Udana 23 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Kusal Perera 74 runs in 2 matches Binura Fernando 3 wickets in 2 matches

BLK vs DA match expert tips

Both teams have match-winning all-rounders and quality top-order batters who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, and Kusal Mendis will be the ones to watch out for.

BLK vs DA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Lanka Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Binura Fernando

BLK vs DA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura - Lanka Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Binura Fernando