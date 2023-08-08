BLK vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 8, 2023

B-Love Kandy (BLK) and Galle Titans (GT) are set to face each other in Match No. 12 of the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Tuesday, August 8. The Pallekele International Stadium will host the clash.

While Kandy are currently placed at the bottom of the table, they have won their last two matches and should enter the upcoming contest with momentum behind them. The Titans, on the other hand, will be looking to get their top spot back in the table when they take on Kandy.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your BLK vs GT Dream11 teams.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan has been impressive for the Titans thus far in the tournament. He has scored 59 runs from three innings at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 134.09 with a top score of 30.

Shakib is also the top wicket-taker for the team with five scalps at an economy rate of 6.40. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the BLK vs GT match.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (BLK) – 9 credits

Wanindu Hasaranga has steadily found his mojo and fantasy users should not leave him out of teams for the BLK vs GT match. He picked up three wickets in the previous game and also scored a brisk half-century against the Jaffna Kings. In three innings, Hasaranga has scored 70 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 212.12 with a top score of 52 not out.

#1 Fakhar Zaman (BLK) – 9 credits

Fakhar Zaman has looked in decent touch ever since he joined Kandy after taking part in the GT20 Canada 2023. In two matches, the Pakistani left-handed batter has scored 70 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 107.69 with a top score of 42 to his name. If he gets going at the top, the Titans may find themselves under a lot of stress.

