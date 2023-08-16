BLK vs JK Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 17, 2023

The B-Love Kandy (BLK) and the Jaffna Kings (JK) are set to lock horns in Eliminator of the LPL 2023 on Thursday, August 17. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

Kandy will look to bounce back after losing the last two matches of the league stage. The Kings have not had the best of campaigns either, winning only three out of eight games in the competition.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your BLK vs JK Dream11 teams.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (BLK) – 9 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in stupendous form for Kandy and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the BLK vs JK match. In eight matches, he has samashed 212 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 200 with a top score of 64 to his name.

Hasaranga has also picked up 11 wickets and is among the leading wicket-takers of the tournament.

#2 Nuwan Pradeep (BLK) – 9 credits

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Nuwan Pradeep has played only five matches in LPL 2023 and is already the joint-highest wicket-taker of the championship. The fast bowler has picked up 12 wickets at an excellent strike rate of 9.5.

Although he has an economy rate of 9.31, the fact that he has picked up wickets has helped Kandy. He should be picked in fantasy teams for the BLK vs JK match.

#1 Dunith Wellalage (JK) – 9 credits

Sri Lanka v Australia - 5th ODI

Dunith Wellalage has grown leaps and bounds in the last 12 months or so. He has picked up 10 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.19 with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Wellalage has also been excellent with the bat in hand, having racked up 107 runs from eight matches at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 102.88.

