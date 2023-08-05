BLK vs JK Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 5, 2023

B-Love Kandy (BLK) and Jaffna Kings (JK) lock horns in the LPL 2023 on Saturday, August 5, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Kandy are reeling at the bottom of the table but will be high on confidence after beating Dambulla Aura by seven wickets in their previous game. The Kings, meanwhile, are comfortably placed atop the standings with two wins in three games.

On that note, here are three players who could be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your BLK vs JK Dream11 team:

#3 Towhid Hridoy (JK) – 7 credits

Towhid Hridoy is taking part in his maiden season of the LPL but has not looked flustered.

In fact, he's the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 122 runs in three games at an average of 61 and strike rate of 148.78. Fantasy users should pick him in their BLK vs JK team.

#2 Dunith Wellalage (JK) – 6.5 credits

Dunith Wellalage is the joint-highest wicket-taker of LPL 2023. He has picked up five wickets in three games at an average of 9 and an economy rate of 5.

He won the Player of the Match award against the Galle Titans, thanks to his impressive figures of 4-0-10-4. Wellalage is also effective with the bat and should be picked in the BLK vs JK fantasy yeam.

#1 Isuru Udana (BLK) – 8 credits

Isuru Udana is among the joint-highest wicket-takers of the LPL 2023 along with Dunith Wellalage and Shakib Al Hasan.

The left-arm fast bowler has picked up five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6. He has been tough to get away, as he has brought in all his experience, so he should be picked in your BLK vs JK fantasy team.

