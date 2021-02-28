BLP vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 01, 2021

Black Panthers will lock horns with Badalona Shaheen in the 76th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Black Panthers have been struggling in the ECS, losing all their three matches to find themselves at the bottom of the Group D points table. They lost their last ECS game against Falco, where they failed to chase a stiff target of 143 runs, managing only 57 runs in response while losing five wickets. The Puneet Shrimali-led side will have to toil hard against Badalona Shaheen to register their first win in the ECS tournament.

Badalona Shaheen, meanwhile, occupy the penultimate position in the Group D points table, winning one of their two ECS matches. They successfully chased down a target of 100 runs in their last ECS game, registering a 7-wicket victory over Hawks in the process.

This ECS game promises to be an enticing one, with both sides eagerly looking to pick up a win and climb up the points ladder.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Black Panthers

Ajay Rawat, Jagjit Singh (WK), Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali (C), Balwinder Sindh, Amanjot Singh, Sukhbir Singh.

Badalona Shaheen

Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Suleman Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan (WK), Dilawar Khan (C & WK), Sarmad Ali (WK) and Qasim Hussain.

Predicted Playing 11s

Black Panthers

Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali (C), Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh.

Badalona Shaheen

Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan (C), Sarmad Ali (WK), Qasim Hussain.

Match Details

Match: Black Panthers vs Badalona Shaheen, Match 76.

Date: 1st March 2021; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is best suited for the pacers. The batsmen can also score plenty of runs, as the ball comes on to the bat well.

Thus the captain winning the toss should not hesitate to bat first after winning the toss, as most of the games in the tournament have seen teams batting first emerging victorious. The average first- innings score at this venue is 101 runs.

BLP vs BSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sarmad Ali, Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Puneet Shrimali, Balwinder Singh, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Manpreet Singh, Amanjot Singh, Qasim Hussain.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-Captain: Malik Mati Ur Rehman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sarmad Ali, Jagjit Singh, Bilawal Khan, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Manpreet Singh, Amanjot Singh, Qasim Hussain.

Captain: Puneet Shrimali. Vice-Captain: Sarmad Ali.