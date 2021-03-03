BLP vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 03, 2021

Match number 90 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Black Panthers face the Badalona Shaheen at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Wednesday.

The Black Panthers have had a torrid ECS T10 Barcelona campaign so far, losing five in five as they sit rock-bottom in Group D. They head into the fixture on the back of a six-run loss against the Hawks.

Badalona Shaheen, meanwhile, defeated the Punjab Warriors by a huge margin of 97 runs in their last ECS T10 Barcelona outing. They are currently second in Group D, having won three of their five games.

In the earlier ECS T10 Barcelona meeting between the two teams, Badalona Shaheen won the encounter by 69 runs.

Squads to choose from

Black Panthers

Ajay Rawat, Jagjit Singh (WK), Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali (C), Balwinder Sindh, Amanjot Singh, Sukhbir Singh.

Badalona Shaheen

Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Suleman Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan (WK), Dilawar Khan (C & WK), Sarmad Ali (WK) and Qasim Hussain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Black Panthers

Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali (C), Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh.

Badalona Shaheen

Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan (C), Sarmad Ali (WK), Qasim Hussain.

Match Details

Match: Black Panthers vs Badalona Shaheen, Match 90.

Date: 3rd March 2021; 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona normally favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The team winning the toss will likely choose to bat first, something we have seen in most games in the ECS T10 Barcelona this season.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLP vs BSH)

BLP vs BSH Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Sarmad Ali, Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Puneet Shrimali, Balwinder Singh, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Manpreet Singh, Amanjot Singh, Qasim Hussain.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Malik Mati Ur Rehman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Sarmad Ali, Jagjit Singh, Bilawal Khan, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Manpreet Singh, Amanjot Singh, Qasim Hussain.

Captain: Puneet Shrimali. Vice-captain: Sarmad Ali.