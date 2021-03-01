BLP vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 01, 2021

Match number 77 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Black Panthers square off against the Hawks at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

The Black Panthers have struggled to find form, and currently lie rock-bottom in the group table having lost three from three. They come into this game on the back of a heavy 85 runs defeat at the hands of the Falcons.

The Hawks, meanwhile, occupy third place in the Group D table, having won two and lost two from their four games. They come into this encounter on the back of a seven-wicket win against the Falcons.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Black Panthers

Ajay Rawat, Jagjit Singh (WK), Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali (C), Balwinder Sindh, Amanjot Singh, Sukhbir Singh.

Hawks

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer

Predicted Playing XIs

Black Panthers

Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

Hawks

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Bilal, Shahbaz Muhammad, Faisal Aslam, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Sanaullah, Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Umar Latif, Kamraan Zia

Match Details

Match: Black Panthers vs Hawks, Match 77.

Date: 1st March 2021; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The ball comes on well onto the bat plus the shorter boundaries. The team winning the toss will likely choose to bat first, something we have seen in most of the games so far in this tournament.

BLP vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BLP vs HAW Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Bikramjit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Umar Latif, Aamir Javid, Muhammad Sanaullah, Faisal Aslam, Shahbaz Muhammad, Sourav Singh, Manpreet Singh

Captain: Umar Latif Vice-Captain: Kamraan Zia

