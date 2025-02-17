BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 4

The 4th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (BLR-W) squaring off against Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday, February 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women started their 2025 season with another banger. They won their first match against Gujarat Giants Women by successfully chasing the highest target in WPL history of 202 runs. Delhi Capitals Women, too, won their first match against Mumbai Indians Women by a margin of 2 wickets.

These two teams have played five head to head matches. Delhi Capitals Women have won four matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won only one match till now.

Ad

Trending

BLR-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The 4th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 17 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLR-W vs DEL-W, 4th match

Date and Time: 17th February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue.

The last match played at this venue was between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women, where a total of 287 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

Ad

BLR-W vs DEL-W Form Guide

BLR-W - W

DEL-W - W

BLR-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XI

BLR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana ©, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Renuka Singh Thakur

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Meg Lanning ©, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

Ad

BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. She smashed 64 runs in just 27 balls in the last match. Sarah Bryce is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Ellyse Perry

Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Perry will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She smashed 57 runs in just 34 balls in the last match. Shefali Verma is another good pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland and Alice Capsey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match.

Sutherland will bat in the mode order and complete her quota of four overs. She smashed 13 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. Georgia Wareham is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shikha Pandey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shikha Pandey and Renuka Singh Thakur. Both players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Shikha Pandey will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She took 2 wickets in the last match. Radha Yadav is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

BLR-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 13 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry is one of the most crucial picks from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women squad as she will bat in the top order and may bowl some overs. She smashed 57 runs in just 34 balls in the last match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for BLR-W vs DEL-W, 4th match

Shefali Verma

Ellyse Perry

Annabel Sutherland

Alice Capsey

Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Ad

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, E Perry, S Mandhana

All-rounders: A Sutherland, G Wareham, K Ahuja, A Capsey

Bowlers: S Pandey, R Singh Thakur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Ad

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, E Perry, S Mandhana

All-rounders: A Sutherland, G Wareham, K Ahuja, A Capsey, M Minnu

Bowlers: R Yadav

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️