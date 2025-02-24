BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 24, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their fourth match of WPL 2025 on February 24 against the UP Warriorz. It is the second home game of the season for the Royal Challengers, who lost against the Mumbai Indians in their previous match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On the other side, the change of venue from Vadodara to Bengaluru resulted in a positive change for the UP Warriorz as they finally won a match in the ongoing season. The Warriorz defeated Delhi Capitals, thanks to a hat-trick from Grace Harris, on February 22.

UPW will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with Smriti Mandhana's RCB in Bengaluru. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for this WPL 2025 match, here's a list of three players who can fans can pick as differentials.

#3 Kranti Gaud (BOWL) (UPW)

Rising star Kranti Gaud made her presence felt in the match against Delhi Capitals by taking four wickets for the UP Warriorz. Not many fans expected Gaud to inflict the damage she did, but the UPW star bagged the wickets of Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Because all four wickets of Gaud were of top DC batters, it makes her a top pick for the upcoming contest. Surprisingly though, not many Dream11 users have picked her in their teams for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz.

Gaud knows the conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium well. Hence, she can prove to be a game-changer for the UPW team in the bowling department once again.

#2 Kanika Ahuja (ALL) (RCB)

Kanika Ahuja played a huge role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory over the Gujarat Giants during the Vadodara leg of WPL 2025. She came out to bat in the middle-order and smashed a 13-ball 30 to help RCB chase down a 202-run target at the BCA Stadium.

After that cameo, Ahuja did not get to bat against the Delhi Capitals, while she got out for just three runs off nine balls against the Mumbai Indians. Looking at her previous performance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, quite a few Dream11 users will be skeptical to pick her in their teams. However, she can score big at an impressive strike rate, which is why she should be on the fantasy side.

#1 Danielle Wyatt (BAT) (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's English opener Danielle Wyatt has been inconsistent with the willow in the ongoing WPL season. Wyatt got out for four runs against the Gujarat Giants but bounced back with a match-winning 42 in the match against the Delhi Capitals.

In RCB's previous contest against Mumbai Indians, Wyatt once again lost her wicket in single digits. Looking at her inconsistent performances, not many Dream11 users will be interested in having her in their fantasy teams.

However, they should note that Wyatt has smashed two centuries and 19 half-centuries in T20I cricket. If she gets settled in the middle, she can play a game-changing knock. Thus, it would be a wise move to have her on the WPL fantasy team.

