BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 24, 2025

UP Warriorz will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ninth match of WPL 2025 on February 24. It is the fourth match in the league stage for both the franchises.

RCB started their campaign with two wins in two matches of the Vadodara leg. Fans expected them to continue the winning momentum in Bengaluru, but the Mumbai Indians snapped their winning streak with a close win on February 21.

On the other side, UP Warriorz lost both their matches during the Vadodara leg of the WPL 2025 tournament. They did not have any momentum heading into Bengaluru, but Chinelle Henry's whirlwind half-century and Grace Harris' hat-trick ensured that UPW got off the mark in the standings with a win against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

UP Warriorz will be keen to continue their momentum when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Before RCB take the field for the second time on their home turf this season, here's a look at the three players Dream11 users can pick as captain or vice-captain for their respective fantasy teams.

#3 Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (BLR-W)

Smriti Mandhana enjoys batting at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Although she lost her wicket for 26 runs against Mumbai Indians, fans should note that she had a strike rate of 200, and she smashed four fours and a six in just 13 balls.

Last season, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosted UP Warriorz for a match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mandhana led her team from the front by scoring a brilliant 80. RCB fans will hope for a similar performance from their captain when the team takes on UPW at the same venue again.

#2 Ellyse Perry (BAT) (BLR-W)

Another Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter to feature on the list is the team's Australian star Ellyse Perry. Even though Perry is not 100% fit, she has been the biggest contributor to the RCB team in the ongoing WPL 2025 tournament.

In the last match against Mumbai Indians, Perry stepped up and delivered the goods for RCB by scoring a magnificent 81 off just 43 balls. Her knock consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. She broke Smriti Mandhana's record for the highest individual score in WPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, showing how well she understands the conditions of this ground.

#1 Chinelle Henry (ALL) (UP-W)

Chinelle Henry played one of the most destructive knocks in women's T20 history during the WPL 2025 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. She came out to bat at number eight and blasted a 23-ball 62, including eight maximums.

It is rare to see such a destructive batting performance in the women's division. Henry is likely to receive a promotion in the batting order after that blitzkrieg against the Delhi Capitals. Plus, the UP Warriorz all-rounder can also bowl medium-fast pace.

Looking at her Player of the Match award-winning performance against DC, a majority of the fans will prefer to have Henry as their captain or vice-captain in the Dream11 contests for the upcoming WPL 2025 match.

