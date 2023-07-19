BLT vs AKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023, Match 14

The BLV Blasters (BLT) will lock horns with the Agri Kings Knights (AKK) in the 14th Match of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, July 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLT vs AKK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The BLV Blasters are having a good time in the tournament. They have managed to win three of their four games so far and are currently at the top of the points table.

The Agri Kings Knights are also having a similar run in the tournament as they too have managed to win three of their four games. But the Knights are currently in the second spot owing to a worse net run rate than the Blasters.

BLT vs AKK Match Details

The 14th match of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023 will be played on July 19 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The match will commence at 7.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLT vs AKK, Match 14, Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 19, 2023, Wednesday; 7.00 pm IST

Venue: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

BLT vs AKK Probable Playing XIs

BLT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLT Probable Playing XIs

S Dhawan, N Dhir, K Pathak, M Bawa, J Jain, P Dutta, S Bajwa, M Markande, K Alang, R Singh, and A Kumar.

AKK Team/ Injury News

No major injury updates.

AKK Probable Playing XIs

M Lokesh Gupta, J Singh Sidhu, G Khera (wk), R Singh, Barinder Sran, D Chitkara, B Singh Dhanda (c), S Singh-Gharu, T Singh, S Dhaliwal, and G Brar.

BLT vs AKK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Gitansh Khera

Gitansh Khera started the tournament on a great note with the bat. But since then he has not yet gone big. Khera will look to revive his form soon and go big in this match.

Batter - Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir has been in excellent form with the bat in the tournament. He has scored runs in almost all the matches and is a must-pick for this match.

All-rounder - Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh has been contributing with both the bat and the ball for his team. A staggering 104.75 points per match for him, makes him a prime pick in the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - Kirshan Alang

Kirshan Alang was doing a decent job with the ball in the tournament until the last encounter. In the last outing, Alang picked up a staggering 130 points and hit golden form with the ball.

BLT vs AKK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeeep Singh has been in great form in both the trades in this tournament. He is picking up significant points in both innings of the match on a regular basis, which makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir has been in golden touch with the bat in this tournament. He has been scoring runs on a regular basis and it seems like he can do no wrong with the bat at present. Dhir is a great option as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BLT vs AKK, Match 14

Ramandeep Singh

Naman Dhir

Krishan Alang

G Khera

S Dhawan

BLT vs AKK Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the IS Bindra Stadium will favor the bowlers, especially at the beginning of the match. But as the game progresses, the batters will enjoy playing on this wicket.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

BLT vs AKK Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: G Khera, S Dhawan

Batters: S Dhaliwal, K Pathak, Naman Dhir, J Singh Sidhu

All-rounders: Ramandeep Singh, Prerit Dutta

Bowlers: B Sran, K Alang, A Kumar

BLT vs AKK Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Grand League Team

