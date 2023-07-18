BLT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023, Match 12

BLV Blasters (BLT) will take on Hampton Falcons (HMF) in the 12th Match of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, July 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The BLV Blasters have been in great form in the tournament so far. They have managed to win two out of three games so far and are currently in the second spot in the points table.

The Hampton Falcons, on the other hand, are struggling for form and are currently at the last spot in the points table. While the Blasters will look to win the match and reach the top of the table, the Falcons will be looking to improve their position in the points table.

BLT vs HMF Match Details

The 12th Match of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023 will be played on July 18 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The match will commence at 7.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLT vs HMF, Match 12, Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 18, 2023, Tuesday; 7.00 pm IST

Venue: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

BLT vs HMF Probable Playing XIs

BLT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLT Probable Playing XIs

S Dhawan, N Dhir, K Pathak, M Bawa, J Jain, P Dutta, S Bajwa, M Markande, K Alang, R Singh, and A Kumar.

HMF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

HMF Probable Playing XI

A Singh, M Sandal, P Mann, A Chaudhary, A Anil Bhatia, J Singh, M Johal, A Pappal, M Pathania, S Kaul, and K Singh.

BLT vs HMF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - A Singh

A Singh has been in fine form in this tournament. He has scored runs consistently and has an average of 78.67 points per game. Anmolpreet Singh will be a great pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter - Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir has been in brilliant touch in this tournament. He has an average of 130.33 points in the tournament and is looking in golden touch. Naman Dhir is a must-pick for this match.

All-rounder - M Pathania

Madhav Pathania delivered with the ball in the first two matches. He looked in good wicket-taking form and hence appears to be a very decent choice for the match from the all-rounders section.

Bowler - Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul is a bowler who can pick up wickets in the death overs and give you plenty of vital points. Kaul with his experience looks like a prime pick for the match.

BLT vs HMF match captain and vice-captain choices

Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir has been in great batting form in this tournament. He has scored runs on a consistent basis and is definitely the best choice as the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul has experience delivering under pressure. His ability to pick up wickets, especially in the death overs makes him a risky yet worthy choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BLT vs HMF, Match 12

Anmolpreet Singh

Naman Dhir

Siddarth Kaul

M Pathania

Prerit Dutta

BLT vs HMF Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the IS Bindra Stadium will favor the bowlers, especially at the beginning of the match. But as the game progresses, the batters will enjoy playing on this wicket.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

BLT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

BLT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Anmolpreet Singh, S Dhawan

Batters: K Pathak, Naman Dhir, J Jain, A Chaudhary

All-rounders: A Lawrence, Prerit Dutta, Madhav Pathania

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, A Kumar

BLT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

BLT vs HMF Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Anmolpreet Singh, S Dhawan

Batters: K Pathak, Naman Dhir, J Jain, A Chaudhary

All-rounders: A Lawrence, Prerit Dutta, Madhav Pathania

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, A Kumar