BLT vs SPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will see the BLV Blasters (BLT) squaring off against the JK Super Strikers (SPS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday, July 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLT vs SPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The BLV Blasters have won five of their last seven matches. The JK Super Strikers, too, have won five of their last seven matches of the season.

The Blasters will give it their all to win the match, but the JK Super Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BLT vs SPS Match Details

The 23rd match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on July 24 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The game is set to commence at 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLT vs SPS, Match 23

Date and Time: July 24, 2023, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top-order batters will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between AKK and HMF, where a total of 270 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

BLT vs SPS Form Guide

BLT - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

SPS - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

BLT vs SPS Probable Playing XI

BLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Naman Dhir (c), Kuwar Pathak, Jaish Jain, Mandeep Bawa, Anshul Negi, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Sehaj Dhawan (wk), Varinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and M Markande.

SPS Playing XI

No injury updates

Bhavish Subhash Sethi, Dushyant Gill, Aryaman Singh, Jassinder Singh, Aarush Sabhrwal, Vishwapratap Singh, Sanvir Singh (c), A Malhotra (wk), Tarun Sareen, Emanjot Singh Chahal, and Prince Balwant Rai.

BLT vs SPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Malhotra

A Malhotra is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Dhawan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Dhir

N Dhir and V Singh are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. J Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Singh

S Singh and P Dutta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Hitesh and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Dhaliwal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BLT vs SPS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Singh

S Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 858 points in the last seven matches.

N Dhir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Dhir your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 760 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLT vs SPS, Match 23

S Singh

V Singh

E Singh

N Dhir

P Dutta

BLV Blasters vs JK Super Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BLV Blasters vs JK Super Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Malhotra, S Dhawan

Batters: J Singh, V Singh, N Dhir, K Pathak

All-rounders: P Dutta, E Singh, S Singh

Bowlers: H Dhaliwal, J Singh

BLV Blasters vs JK Super Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Dhawan

Batters: J Singh, V Singh, N Dhir, K Pathak

All-rounders: P Dutta, E Singh, S Singh, P Singh, A Kalis

Bowlers: H Dhaliwal