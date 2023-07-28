BLT vs TDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, 1st Semi Final

The 1st Semi Final match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will see the BLV Blasters (BLT) squaring off against Trident Stallions (TDS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLT vs TDS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

BLV Blasters have won seven of their last 10 matches. Trident Stallions, on the other hand, have only four victories in 10 league stage appearances.

BLV Blasters are 2-0 in the match-up in this season and are expected to win this game and seal a place in the final.

BLT vs TDS Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on July 28 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLT vs TDS, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: 28th July 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top order batsmen will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Hampton Falcons and JK Super Strikers, where a total of 365 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BLT vs TDS Form Guide

BLT - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

TDS - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

BLT vs TDS Probable Playing XI

BLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Naman Dhir (c), Kuwar Pathak, Jaish Jain, Mandeep Bawa, Anshul Negi, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Sehaj Dhawan (wk), Varinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ramandeep Singh, M Markande

TDS Playing XI

No injury updates

Salil Arora, Garv Kumar, Tanroop Saini, Akashdeep Sandhu, Shivein Rakheja, Nehal Wadhera (c), Gaurav Chaudhary, Satyam Sharma, Kartik Sharma (wk), Aryaman Singh-I, Jaiveer Bhinder

BLT vs TDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Dhawan

S Dhawan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Arora is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Wadhera

N Wadhera and K Pathak are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Rakheja played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Dutta

N Dhir and P Dutta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Choudhary is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Alang

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Alang and A Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BLT vs TDS match captain and vice-captain choices

P Dutta

P Dutta will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 777 points in the last ten matches.

N Dhir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Dhir as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 884 points in the last ten matches

5 Must-Picks for BLT vs TDS, 1st Semi Final

K Alang

N Wadhera

G Choudhary

N Dhir

P Dutta

BLV Blasters vs Trident Stallions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BLV Blasters vs Trident Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Dhawan

Batters: N Wadhera, S Rakheja, K Pathak

All-rounders: P Dutta (vc), N Dhir (c), G Choudhary, H Singh

Bowlers: A Singh, A Kumar, K Alang

BLV Blasters vs Trident Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Dhawan

Batters: N Wadhera, S Rakheja, K Pathak, U Pratap

All-rounders: P Dutta (vc), N Dhir (c), G Choudhary

Bowlers: A Singh, S Khan, K Alang