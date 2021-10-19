BLU vs GRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 30

VCA Blue (BLU) will take on VCA Green (GRN) in the 30th match of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The VCA Blue have managed to win just two of their nine VCA T20 2021 fixtures and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the VCA Green have won five of their nine matches and currently occupy fourth spot in the standings. The two sides have already met once in the VCA T20 2021 before, with VCA Green defeating VCA Blue by eight wickets.

BLU vs GRN Probable Playing 11 Today

BLU XI

Akshay Agrawal, Satyam Bhoyar, Shalabh Shrivastava (c), Khushal Pimpalkar, Suraj Rai, Urvesh Patel (wk), Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma, Shantanu Chikhale, Om Dhotkar, Ganesh Satish

GRN XI

Atharva Taide (c), Kedar Jagtap, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Gill, Dharmender Ahlawat, Harsh Dubey, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid, Aditya Khilote, Shreeyog Pawar (wk)

Match Details

BLU vs GRN, VCA T20 2021, Match 30

Date and Time: 19th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Ground is expected to be a balanced one, with both bowlers and batters having a major say in the proceedings. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers should be wary of their lines and lengths.

Today’s BLU vs GRN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Pawar could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

S Bhoyar is a reliable batter who puts a price on his wicket and is effective with the ball as well. He scored 34 runs and picked up two wickets in the VCA Blue's last game.

All-rounder

A Taide is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your BLU vs GRN Dream11 fantasy team, having amassed 99 runs in the last two VCA T20 2021 matches.

Bowler

R Gurbani is expected to lead his side's bowling attack today. He has picked up eight wickets in the last five VCA T20 2021 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLU vs GRN Dream11 prediction team

S Bhoyar (BLU) – 696 points

A Taide (GRN) – 556 points

H Dubey (GRN) – 465 points

R Gurbani (GRN) – 451 points

M Dosi (GRN) – 433 points

Important stats for BLU vs GRN Dream11 prediction team

S Bhoyar: 215 runs and 12 wickets

A Taide: 326 runs and 2 wickets

R Gurbani: 12 wickets

BLU vs GRN Dream11 Prediction Today (VCA T20 2021)

BLU vs GRN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - VCA T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Pawar, S Bhoyar, K Pimpalkar, G Satish, A Taide, H Dubey, S Shrivastava, S Rai, R Gurbani, M Dosi, S Chikhale

Captain: S Bhoyar. Vice-captain: A Taide

BLU vs GRN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - VCA T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Pawar, S Bhoyar, K Pimpalkar, G Satish, T Gill, A Taide, H Dubey, S Shrivastava, R Gurbani, M Dosi, S Chikhale

Captain: H Dubey. Vice-captain: R Gurbani

Edited by Samya Majumdar