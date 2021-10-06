BLU vs RD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Byju’s VCA T20, Match 4

VCA Blue will take on VCA Red in the fourth match of the Byju’s VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Wednesday.

VCA Blue will be playing their first match of the competition today. Meanwhile, VCA Red have already played a game. They got off to a fantastic start against VCA Sky Blue, defeating them by five wickets.

BLU vs RD Probable Playing 11 Today

BLU XI

Urvesh Patel, Akshay Agrawal, Shalabh Shrivastava, Khushal Pimpalkar, Ganesh Satish, Shantanu Chikhale, Ankush Wakode, Mayank Jassore, Suraj Rai, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma

RD XI

Mandar Mahale, Akshay Kolhar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Aman Mokhade, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Varun Palandurkar, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Rohit Dattatraya, Dushyant Tekan, Swapnil Bandiwar

Match Details

BLU vs RD, Byju’s VCA T20, Match 4

Date and Time: 6th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Ground is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers.

Today’s BLU vs RD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Sharma could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Agrawal is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

A Mokhade is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Mokhade could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your BLU vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Side.

N Bhute can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

D Tekan is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLU vs RD Dream11 prediction team

A Mokhade (RD)

A Wakode (SKB)

N Bhute (RD)

A Agrawal (BLU)

J Sharma (RD)

Important stats for BLU vs RD Dream11 prediction team

A Mokhade: 43 runs

J Sharma: 20 runs

V Chandekar: 46 runs

BLU vs RD Dream11 Prediction Today

BLU vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sharma, A Agrawal, V Chandekar, A Kolhar, S Shrivastava, A Mokhade, N Bhute, A Wakode, D Tekan, P Rekhade, S Rai

Captain: A Mokhade, Vice-Captain: A Wakode

BLU vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sharma, A Agrawal, V Chandekar, S Shrivastava, A Mokhade, G Satish, N Bhute, A Wakode, D Tekan, P Rekhade, S Rai

Captain: V Chandekar, Vice-Captain: N Bhute

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava