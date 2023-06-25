BLU-W vs YEL-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s MPL Exhibition match – June 25, 2023

The first exhibition game of the 2023 MPL Women’s Exhibition series will be played between Team Blue (BLU-W) and Team Yellow Women (YEL-W) on June 25 at 1:30 pm IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

WIPL star Smriti Mandhana will spearhead Team Blue, while Tejal Hasabnis will be the captain of Team Yellow in the competition.

On that note, here's a look at the top three players you should pick as captain or vice-captain for the BLU-W vs YEL-W Dream11 prediction game:

#3 Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar (YEL-W) - 9 credits

Khemnar is a very promising spin-bowling all-rounder who took everyone by surprise during the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy in 2021.

She picked up ten wickets and played two blistering knocks of 105 and 91* against Manipur and Sikkim respectively.

Her overall T20 numbers are impressive as she averages 37.33 with the bat and 32 with the ball. She's definitely someone worth picking in your BLU-W vs YEL-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Tejal Hasabnis (YEL-W) - 8.5 credits

Hasabnis has spent considerable time playing domestic cricket in her home state Maharashtra. In five domestic T20 competitions, she has scored 134 runs averaging around 33 with a top score of 39. Moreover, the 26-year-old has registered three 30-plus scores in five T20 innings.

Hasabnis is likely to get better as she plays more games. Therefore, we recommend you feature her in your BLU-W vs YEL-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Smriti Mandhana (BLU-W) - 9 credits

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Undoubtedly, Smriti Mandhana tops the chart of the potential captain’s pick list.

She has achieved significant milestones in her illustrious international career. She has piled an enormous 2802 runs at an impressive average of 27.74. She strikes the ball well and scores at a strike rate of well over 120, making her one of the fiercest batters in women’s cricket.

With experience on her side, Mandhana should definitely feature in your BLU-W vs YEL-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

