BN-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 9

The 9th match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Bangladesh A (BN-A) squaring off against Afghanistan A (AF-A) at the P Sara Oval Ground in Colombo on Tuesday, July 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BN-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bangladesh A have won one of their last two matches. Afghanistan A, on the other hand, have won secured victories in both games.

Bangladesh A will give it their all to win the match, but Afghanistan A are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BN-A vs AF-A Match Details

The 9th match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 18 at the P Sara Oval Ground in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BN-A vs AF-A, Match 9

Date and Time: 18th July 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval Ground, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between UAE A and Pakistan A, where a total of 434 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

BN-A vs AF-A Form Guide

BN-A - L W

AF-A - W W

BN-A vs AF-A Probable Playing XI

BN-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan (wk), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali, Ripon Mondol, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan

AF-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Noor Ali Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Izharulhaq Naveed, Zia ur Rehman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sayed Shirzad, Zubaid Akbari, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf

BN-A vs AF-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Alikhil

I Alikhil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Hasan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Sheikh

N Sheikh and Noor Ali Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Hassan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Sarkar

S Ashraf and S Sarkar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Akbar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ibrahim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ibrahim and R Mondol. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Hasan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BN-A vs AF-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sarkar

S Sarkar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 42 runs and took 3 wickets in the match against Sri Lanka A.

M Ibrahim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ibrahim as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 7 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BN-A vs AF-A, Match 9

S Sarkar

S Ashraf

M Ibrahim

T Sakib

Z Akbar

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Alikhil

Batters: N Sheikh, Noor Ali Zadran, R Hassan

All-rounders: S Ashraf, Z Akbar, S Sarkar (c), M Hasan

Bowlers: R Hasan, R Mondol, M Ibrahim (vc)

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Alikhil

Batters: T Hasan, R Hassan

All-rounders: S Ashraf, Z Akbar, S Sarkar

Bowlers: R Hasan, R Mondol, M Ibrahim (vc), T Sakib (c), S Safi