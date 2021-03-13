BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s 5th Unofficial ODI Match – March 14th, 2021

Bangladesh A will take on Ireland Wolves in the 5th unofficial ODI match.

With a 3-0 lead, Bangladesh A have already sealed the fate of the 5-match ODI series in their favor. Winning the toss in the previous match, they decided to bowl first. A spectacular performance from the bowlers ensured that the Ireland Wolves were sent back to the pavilion for just 186 runs. Sumon Khan picked up four wickets in his spell of 8.2 overs and conceded just 31 runs.

Despite losing Tanzid Hasan and Yasir Ali early, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Towhid Hridoy took over the responsibility and made sure Bangladesh got past the finishing line with eight wickets in hand. Ireland would like to avoid a humiliation in the final ODI whereas Bangladesh would want to complete the whitewash.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Patwari, Rakibul Hasan, Akbar Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam, Noman Chowdhury, Shahin Alam, Shafiqul Islam, Rishad Hossain

Ireland A

Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector(C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume, Ben White, Peter Chase, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Jonathan Garth, James McCollum

Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Patwari, Rakibul Hasan, Akbar Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan

Ireland A

Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector(C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume, Ben White, Peter Chase

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves, 5th ODI

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 14th March, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at this ground is pretty favorable to the batsmen. This could prove to be a high-scoring encounter as the ball comes well on to the bat. Spinners are likely to get more favors from the pitch than pacers.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for BN-A vs IR-A

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tuckcer, Harry Tector, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Peter Chase

Captain: Saif Hassan, Vice-Captain: Ruhan Pretorius

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tuckcer, Harry Tector, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Shamim Patwari, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam, Peter Chase

Captain: Towhid Hridoy, Vice-Captain: Sumon Khan