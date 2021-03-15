BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match – Mar 16, 2021

Bangladesh A and Ireland Wolves will be up against each other in the first of the two-match T20 series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

After sweeping the unofficial ODI series by a margin of 4-0, Bangladesh A will look to bring their momentum into the T20 series. They have also won the one-off Test played between these two sides and are currently high on confidence.

Ireland Wolves, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performances in the unofficial ODI series. They will be eager to bounce back with a win in this match.

With the shortest format of the game taking the centre stage now, things might change drastically. It will be interesting to see which side comes out on top on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (C), Anisul Islam Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Noman Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Aminul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Yasir Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rejaur Rahman, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Shahin Alam, Rakibul Hasan, Akbar Ali (WK), Khaled Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam and Tanvir Islam.

Ireland Wolves

Harry Tector (C), Jeremy Lawlor, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, Jonathan Garth, Graham Hume, Gareth Delany, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock (WK), Ben White, Peter Chase, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, and James McCollum.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Akbar Ali (WK), Anisul Islam Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Aminul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Rakibul Hasan.

Ireland Wolves

Harry Tector (C), Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock (WK), Gareth Delany, Jeremy Lawlor, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Ben White, Peter Chase.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves, 1st T20

Date: 16th March 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is a batting paradise. The batsmen will get the full value of their shots on this ground. However, it becomes difficult to bat on in the second half as the wicket tends to slow down.

Hence, batting first and putting up a big total on the board should be a preferable option on this track. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 161 runs.

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akbar Ali, Harry Tector, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Peter Chase, Shafiqul Islam, Rakibul Hasan.

Captain: Saif Hassan Vice-Captain: Towhid Hridoy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Ali, Harry Tector, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Stephen Doheny, Saif Hassan, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Peter Chase, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Saif Hassan Vice-Captain: Gareth Delany