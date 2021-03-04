Create
BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Unofficial ODI Match – Mar 5, 2021

Dream11 Fantasy tips
Modified 49 min ago
Preview
Ireland A's tour of Bangladesh began with the team playing in a four-day unofficial Test match against the Bangladesh Emerging Team. Ireland A won the toss and chose to bat first, putting up a total of 151. In return, the Bangladesh Emerging Team scored 313 runs.

Ireland came out to bat for the second time and were bowled out for 139. This resulted in the Bangladesh Emerging Team winning the game by an innings and 23 runs.

The two teams will now square off against each other for five unofficial One-Day games and two T20s. The first three fixtures will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The teams will then head to Dhaka to play the remaining games at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Both teams have some known names in their ranks and this calls for a good game of cricket.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Saif Hassan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Aminul Islam, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Patwari, Shahadat Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shahin Alam, Sumon Khan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Noman Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam

Ireland A: Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Ruhan Pretorius

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Saif Hassan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Aminul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam

Ireland A: James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase, Ben White

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date: March 5th, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

A fresh wicket could be on offer, which means we are likely to witness a high-scoring game between the two sides. With the pitch offering some turn, the spinners will be able to enjoy the conditions as well. The pitch should get slower and slower as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase. Thus the team that wins the toss will prefer to bat first.

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves (BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions)

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Akbar Ali, James McCollum, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Aminul Islam, Mark Adair, Shahadat Hossain, Rakibul Hasan

Captain: Curtis Campher Vice-captain: Aminul Islam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Akbar Ali, Harry Tector, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Aminul Islam, Jonathan Garth, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan

Captain: Saif Hassan Vice-captain: Gareth Delany

Published 04 Mar 2021, 01:12 IST
Bangladesh Cricket Team Ireland Cricket Lorcan Tucker Towhid Hridoy Dream11 Prediction Cricket
