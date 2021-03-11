BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today’s 4th Unofficial ODI Match - 12th March, 2021

Bangladesh A will take on Ireland A in another unofficial ODI on Monday.
Bangladesh A are leading the five-match ODI series 2-0 and want to clinch the series by winning the fourth game. In the previous match, Bangladesh A won the toss and decided to bowl first, restricting Ireland A to 260 runs. Lorcan Tucker’s 52-ball 82 was the highlight of the visitors' innings.
In reply, skipper Saif Hussain’s century enabled Bangladesh A to win the contest by six wickets.
Squads to choose from
Bangladesh A
Saif Hassan (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, TowhidHridoy, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Akbar Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Anisul Islam Emon,Shamim Patwari, Aminul Islam,Ebadot Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam, Noman Chowdhury, Shahin Alam, Shafiqul Islam, Rishad Hossain
Ireland A
Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase, Mark Adair, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Neil Rock, Ben White, James McCollum
Predicted Playing XIs
Bangladesh A
Saif Hassan (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, TowhidHridoy, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Akbar Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan
Ireland A
Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase
Match Details
Match: Bangladesh A vs Ireland A, 4th Unofficial ODI
Date & Time: 12th March 2021, 8:00 AM IST
Venue: Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium generally favors the batsmen. If the side batting first manage to keep their wickets intact, a score of 300 seems well within reach. However, chasing teams have a better record at the venue.
BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Saif Hassan, Ruhan Pretorius, Shamim Patwari, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Shane Getkate
Captain: Saif Hassan; Vice-captain: Ruhan Pretorius
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Saif Hassan, Ruhan Pretorius, Gareth Delany, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Shane Getkate
Captain: Towhid Hridoy; Vice-captain: James McCollum