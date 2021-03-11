BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today’s 4th Unofficial ODI Match - 12th March, 2021

Bangladesh A will take on Ireland A in another unofficial ODI on Monday.

Bangladesh A are leading the five-match ODI series 2-0 and want to clinch the series by winning the fourth game. In the previous match, Bangladesh A won the toss and decided to bowl first, restricting Ireland A to 260 runs. Lorcan Tucker’s 52-ball 82 was the highlight of the visitors' innings.

In reply, skipper Saif Hussain’s century enabled Bangladesh A to win the contest by six wickets.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, TowhidHridoy, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Akbar Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Anisul Islam Emon,Shamim Patwari, Aminul Islam,Ebadot Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam, Noman Chowdhury, Shahin Alam, Shafiqul Islam, Rishad Hossain

Ireland A

Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase, Mark Adair, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Neil Rock, Ben White, James McCollum

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, TowhidHridoy, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Akbar Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan

Ireland A

Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh A vs Ireland A, 4th Unofficial ODI

Date & Time: 12th March 2021, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium generally favors the batsmen. If the side batting first manage to keep their wickets intact, a score of 300 seems well within reach. However, chasing teams have a better record at the venue.

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Saif Hassan, Ruhan Pretorius, Shamim Patwari, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Shane Getkate

Captain: Saif Hassan; Vice-captain: Ruhan Pretorius

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Saif Hassan, Ruhan Pretorius, Gareth Delany, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Shane Getkate

Captain: Towhid Hridoy; Vice-captain: James McCollum