BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today’s Second Unofficial ODI Match – 7th March, 2021

Bangladesh A will take on Ireland A in the 2nd Unofficial ODI of Ireland A tour of Bangladesh.

The first unofficial ODI between the two sides was called off but Bangladesh A have momentum with them. They were victorious in the unofficial Test by a margin of an innings and 23 runs.

Ireland Wolves, meanwhile, would have learned their lessons from the Test defeat. They have had plenty of time to prepare for the conditions in the subcontinent and how to adapt to spinning wickets. Much of their hopes will rest on Mark Adair.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, S Hossain Dipu, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Patwari, Rejaur Rehman Raja, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland A

James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector (c), Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock(wk), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ben White, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Shane Getkate, Jeremy Lawlor, Lorcan Tucker, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase

Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam

Ireland A

James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector (c), Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock(wk), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ben White, Joshua Little

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh A vs Ireland A, 2nd Unofficial ODI

Date & Time: 7th March 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chattogram is expected to be balanced. The spinners can expect turn from this match and will be more impactful than the fast bowlers. The side chasing the game has won four of the last five matches played here.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for BN-A vs IR-A clash

Dream11 fantasy tips for BN-A vs IR-A clash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Harry Tector, M Hasan Joy, Saif Hassan, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Sumon Khan, Joshua Little

Captain: Mark Adair, Vice-Captain: Saif Hassan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, James McCollum, M Hasan Joy, Saif Hassan, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Shane Getkate, Sumon Khan, Joshua Little

Captain: Harry Tector, Vice-Captain: Yasir Ali Chowdhury