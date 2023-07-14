Bangladesh A vs Oman A - Dream11 Prediction - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh A will take on Oman A in match number five of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams started the tournament with a loss. Bangladesh A lost to Sri Lanka A as they fell 48 runs short while chasing 350. Meanwhile, Oman A were bundled out for 195 in their run-chase of 267 against Afghanistan A. Thus, both teams will be aiming to bounce back strongly.

BN-A vs OMN-A, Match Details

The 5th match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between Bangladesh A and Oman A will be played on July 15th 2023 at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BN-A vs OMN-A

Date & Time: July 15th 2023, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo is usually a good one to bat on and Sri Lanka A racked up 349 in the first game. There was some nip for the pacers with the new ball but spinners have usually fared well at this venue.

BN-A vs OMN-A Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh A Probable Playing XI: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Naim, Zakir Hasan (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan

Oman A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Oman A Probable Playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Shubo Pal, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Rafiullah, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah

Today’s BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zakir Hasan (1 match, 26 runs, 1 catch)

Zakir Hasan looked in good touch with the bat. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batter got 26 off 24 balls in a knock which included three boundaries.

Top Batter Pick

Shoaib Khan (1 match, 47 runs)

Shoaib Khan batted quite well in the last encounter. He accumulated 47 runs which came from 59 deliveries and he hit three fours along with a six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saif Hassan (1 match, 53 runs)

Saif Hassan batted excellently in the last match and he top-scored for Bangladesh A. He smashed 53 off 46 balls and he belted three sixes along with four fours. He can also be handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Kaleemullah (1 match, 2 wickets)

Kaleemullah bowled a very good spell for Oman A in their last encounter. The 33-year-old pacer returned with figures of 2/41 from 10 overs which also included a maiden.

BN-A vs OMN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Soumya Sarkar (1 match, 42 runs, 3 wickets)

Soumya Sarkar leaked a few runs with the ball but he ended up taking three wickets. The seam-bowling all-rounder also struck 42 in 46 balls and struck six boundaries.

Aqib Ilyas (1 match, 39 runs, 2 wickets)

Aqib Ilyas was excellent with both bat and ball against Afghanistan A. The Oman A skipper and off-spinning all-rounder took 2/50 from his 10-over spell and also scored 39 off 27 balls (six fours and two sixes).

5 Must-picks with player stats for BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Soumya Sarkar 42 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Aqib Ilyas 39 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Saif Hassan 53 runs in 1 match Mahedi Hasan 31 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Kaleemullah 2 wickets in 1 match

BN-A vs OMN-A match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Aqib Ilyas, Mahedi Hasan and Ayaan Khan will be the ones to watch out for.

BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh A vs Oman A - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Zakir Hasan

Batters: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shoaib Khan

All-rounders: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Aqib Ilyas, Mahedi Hasan, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Ripon Mondol, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah

BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh A vs Oman A - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Suraj Kumar

Batters: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shoaib Khan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

All-rounders: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Aqib Ilyas, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Ripon Mondol, Kaleemullah, Rakibul Hasan