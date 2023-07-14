Bangladesh A vs Oman A - Dream11 Prediction - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh A will take on Oman A in match number five of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Both teams started the tournament with a loss. Bangladesh A lost to Sri Lanka A as they fell 48 runs short while chasing 350. Meanwhile, Oman A were bundled out for 195 in their run-chase of 267 against Afghanistan A. Thus, both teams will be aiming to bounce back strongly.
BN-A vs OMN-A, Match Details
The 5th match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between Bangladesh A and Oman A will be played on July 15th 2023 at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BN-A vs OMN-A
Date & Time: July 15th 2023, 10 AM IST
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo is usually a good one to bat on and Sri Lanka A racked up 349 in the first game. There was some nip for the pacers with the new ball but spinners have usually fared well at this venue.
BN-A vs OMN-A Probable Playing 11 today
Bangladesh A Team News
No major injury concerns.
Bangladesh A Probable Playing XI: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Naim, Zakir Hasan (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan
Oman A Team News
No major injury concerns.
Oman A Probable Playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Shubo Pal, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Rafiullah, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah
Today’s BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Zakir Hasan (1 match, 26 runs, 1 catch)
Zakir Hasan looked in good touch with the bat. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batter got 26 off 24 balls in a knock which included three boundaries.
Top Batter Pick
Shoaib Khan (1 match, 47 runs)
Shoaib Khan batted quite well in the last encounter. He accumulated 47 runs which came from 59 deliveries and he hit three fours along with a six.
Top All-rounder Pick
Saif Hassan (1 match, 53 runs)
Saif Hassan batted excellently in the last match and he top-scored for Bangladesh A. He smashed 53 off 46 balls and he belted three sixes along with four fours. He can also be handy with the ball.
Top Bowler Pick
Kaleemullah (1 match, 2 wickets)
Kaleemullah bowled a very good spell for Oman A in their last encounter. The 33-year-old pacer returned with figures of 2/41 from 10 overs which also included a maiden.
BN-A vs OMN-A match captain and vice-captain choices
Soumya Sarkar (1 match, 42 runs, 3 wickets)
Soumya Sarkar leaked a few runs with the ball but he ended up taking three wickets. The seam-bowling all-rounder also struck 42 in 46 balls and struck six boundaries.
Aqib Ilyas (1 match, 39 runs, 2 wickets)
Aqib Ilyas was excellent with both bat and ball against Afghanistan A. The Oman A skipper and off-spinning all-rounder took 2/50 from his 10-over spell and also scored 39 off 27 balls (six fours and two sixes).
5 Must-picks with player stats for BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BN-A vs OMN-A match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Aqib Ilyas, Mahedi Hasan and Ayaan Khan will be the ones to watch out for.
BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Zakir Hasan
Batters: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shoaib Khan
All-rounders: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Aqib Ilyas, Mahedi Hasan, Ayaan Khan
Bowlers: Ripon Mondol, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah
BN-A vs OMN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Suraj Kumar
Batters: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shoaib Khan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
All-rounders: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Aqib Ilyas, Mahedi Hasan
Bowlers: Ripon Mondol, Kaleemullah, Rakibul Hasan