BOB vs AMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 28

Bousher Busters will be up against Amerat Royals in the 28th match of the Oman D20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BOB vs AMR Fantasy prediction.

Bousher Busters have won only one out of their six matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last encounter against Qurum Thunders by 50 runs.

Amerat Royals, on the other hand, have won three out of their six matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Ghubrah Giants by five wickets.

BOB vs AMR Match Details

The 28th match of the Oman D20 will be played on Jan 22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOB vs AMR, Oman D20, Match 28

Date and Time: 22 January, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

BOB vs AMR Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last four out of five matches played here have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 140

BOB vs AMR Form Guide (Last match)

Bousher Busters: L

Amerat Royals: W

BOB vs AMR probable playing 11s for today’s match

BOB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BOB Probable Playing 11

Hammad Mirza, Shubo Pal, Hammad Ifraq, Nadeem Khan-lll, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III(C), Syed Muzamil, Fawad Ali-I, Fayyaz Butt, Shahbaz Shah, Imran Ali-I.

AMR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

AMR Probable Playing 11

Pratik Athavale, Karan Sonavale(C), Yasir Ali-II, Vinayak Shukla, Sankata Prasad, Rafiullah-M, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Shahrukh Khan-I, Mohit Patel-I, Faisal Shah, Vinay Khandelwal.

BOB vs AMR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Pratik Athavale (6 matches, 102 runs, Strike Rate: 112.09)

Pratik is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 102 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 112.09.

Top Batter pick

Vinayak Shukla (6 matches, 168 runs, Strike Rate: 180.65)

Vinayak has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Amerat Royals in this tournament. He has scored 168 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 180.65.

Top All-rounder pick

Sufyan Mehmood (6 matches, 147 runs, and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 130.09 and Economy Rate: 7.53)

Sufyan is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 147 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 130.09, while also picking up three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Fawad Ali-I (6 matches, 10 wickets and 6 runs, Economy Rate: 6.00 and Strike Rate: 100.00)

Fawad has been decently successful with his efforts with the ball. He has picked up 10 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.00.

BOB vs AMR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sufyan Mehmood

Sufyan is a hard-hitting batting all-rounder who can score big and take the game away from the bowlers. He has scored 147 runs while picking up three wickets in six matches.

Rafiullah-M

Rafiullah-M is an excellent contender for captaincy choice for this match. He has scored 201 runs while picking up 10 wickets in six matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BOB vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rafiullah-M 10 wickets and 201 runs in 6 matches

Fayyaz Butt 7 wickets and 99 runs in 6 matches

Fawad Ali-I 10 wickets and 6 runs in 6 matches

Sufyan Mehmood 3 wickets and 147 runs in 6 matches

Asif Khan-III 106 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

BOB vs AMR match expert tips

Rafiullah-M could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BOB vs AMR match, click here!

BOB vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head-to-Head League

BOB vs AMR Dream11 Prediction - Oman D20

BOB vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Pratik Athavale

Batters: Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale

All-rounders: Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III

Bowlers: Mohit Patel-I, Fayyaz Butt, Fawad Ali-I

BOB vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

BOB vs AMR Dream11 Prediction - Oman D20

BOB vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Pratik Athavale

Batters: Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale

All-rounders: Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Shahrukh Khan-I, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Fawad Ali-I.

