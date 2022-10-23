BOB vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 36

Bousher Busters (BOB) will lock horns with Azaiba XI (AZA) in match 36 of the Oman D10 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Monday, October 24. Ahead of the match, let's have a look at BOB vs AZA Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Azaiba XI lost their last match against Qurum Thunder by eight wickets and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Bousher Busters, on the other hand, won their last match against Ruwi Rangers by 7 wickets.

Bousher Busters will give it their all to win the match, but Azaiba XI are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BOB vs AZA Match Details

The 36th match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 24 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOB vs AZA, Match 36

Date and Time: October 24, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat is known for producing well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Amerat Royals and Khuwair Warriors, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BOB vs AZA Form Guide

BOB - W W L L L W L W

AZA - W L W L W L W L

BOB vs AZA Probable Playing XI

BOB Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Azmat Ullah Qazi, Shubo Pal, Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Aqil Khan, and Fayyaz Butt.

AZA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Aqeel Muhammad (wk), Sufyan Yousuf, Haythim Bahar, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali (c), Yasir Dur, Sagheer Ahmed, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Saheem Bashir, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, and Imran Muhammed.

BOB vs AZA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rauf (8 matches, 121 runs)

A Rauf is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Ahmad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Ahmed (6 matches, 29 runs, 9 wickets)

M Ali and S Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Mirza has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Babar (6 matches, 85 runs, 2 wickets)

H Babar and S Mehmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Waqar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Khan (8 matches, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Muhammad and A Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Illahi is another good pick for today's match.

BOB vs AZA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ali

M Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 127 runs and picked up six wickets in the last eight matches.

S Ahmed

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make S Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already smashed 29 runs and scalped nine wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for BOB vs AZA, Match 36

A Khan - 10 wickets

S Ahmed - 29 runs and 9 wickets

M Ali - 127 runs and 6 wickets

H Babar - 85 runs and 2 wickets

B Muhammad - 9 wickets

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Ahmad, A Rauf

Batters: H Mirza, S Ahmed, M Ali

All-rounders: S Mehmood, H Babar, R Waqar

Bowlers: A Khan, B Muhammad, J Illahi

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Rauf

Batters: H Mirza, S Ahmed, M Ali

All-rounders: S Mehmood, H Babar, A Khan-III

Bowlers: A Khan, B Muhammad, W Akhtar, J Illahi

