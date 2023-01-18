Bousher Busters vs Khuwair Warriors - Dream11 Prediction

Bousher Busters will take on Khuwair Warriors in match number 18 of the Oman D20 2023 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BOB vs KHW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

These are two teams at the bottom half of the points table. Bousher Busters won their first game before losing three in a row. They are currently sixth on the points table. On the other hand, Khuwair Warriors are yet to win a game in this competition. They had lost three on the trot before their last game against Ghubrah Giants ended in a tie.

BOB vs KHW, Match Details

The 18th match of the Oman D20 2023 between Bousher Busters and Khuwair Warriors will be played on January 18th 2023 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 4 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BOB vs KHW

Date & Time: January 18th 2023, 4 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) has been a good one to bat on. After a couple of low-scoring encounters on the first day, teams have got big scores in the last few games. A score of around 160-170 could be par for this game.

BOB vs KHW Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bousher Busters: L, L, L, W

Khuwair Warriors: T, L, L, L

BOB vs KHW Probable Playing 11 today

Bousher Busters Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bousher Busters Probable Playing XI: Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Hammad Mirza, Shubo Pal, Hammad Ifraq, Nadeem Khan-lll, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Aqil Khan, Fawad Ali-I, Fayyaz Butt, Imran Ali-I

Khuwair Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Khuwair Warriors Probable Playing XI: Arsalan Bashir (wk), Muzaffar Shiralkar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Hashim Sayed, Muhammed Zeeshan, Aamir Kaleem, Sean Nowak, Usama Ahmed, Mohammad Arafat-I, Asim Kamal, Moshin Qureshi

Today’s BOB vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Arsalan Bashir (4 matches, 126 runs)

Arsalan Bashir has been batting really well. The KHW wicket-keeper batter has aggregated 126 runs in four innings while striking at 122.33.

Top Batter Pick

Zeeshan Siddiqui (4 matches, 93 runs)

Zeeshan Siddiqui has looked in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 93 runs in four outings and has a strike-rate of 143.08 in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aamir Kaleem (4 matches, 68 runs, 2 wickets)

Aamir Kaleem can chip in nicely all-round. He has mustered 68 runs in four innings and has a couple of wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.81.

Top Bowler Pick

Fayyaz Butt (4 matches, 57 runs, 5 wickets)

Fayyaz Butt has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has picked up five scalps in four matches at an economy of 7.75. With the bat, he has mustered 57 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 111.76.

BOB vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

Sufyan Mehmood (4 matches, 91 runs, 2 wickets)

Sufyan Mehmood can be very effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 91 runs in three innings while striking at 165.45. With the ball, he has chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Nadeem Khan-lll (4 matches, 13 runs, 8 wickets)

Nadeem Khan-lll has not really fired with the bat but he has been superb with the ball. He has returned with eight wickets in four games at an economy rate of 7.73.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BOB vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sufyan Mehmood 91 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Nadeem Khan-lll 8 wickets in 4 matches Fayyaz Butt 57 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Arsalan Bashir 126 runs in 4 matches Aamir Kaleem 68 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches

BOB vs KHW match expert tips

Both teams have some good all-rounders and they could be the key in this game. Thus, the likes of Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Asif Khan-III, Aamir Kaleem and Sean Nowak will be the ones to watch out for.

BOB vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bousher Busters vs Khuwair Warriors - Oman D20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Arsalan Bashir

Batters: Zeeshan Siddiqui, Hashim Sayed, Nadeem Khan-lll

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Asif Khan-III, Sean Nowak

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Fawad Ali-I, Asim Kamal

BOB vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bousher Busters vs Khuwair Warriors - Oman D20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Arsalan Bashir

Batters: Zeeshan Siddiqui, Hammad Ifraq, Nadeem Khan-lll, Muhammed Zeeshan

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Asif Khan-III

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Moshin Qureshi, Fawad Ali-I

