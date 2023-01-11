BOB vs NWL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 16

Bolans Blasters (BOB) will be up against the New Winthorpe Lions (NWL) in the 16th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BOB vs NWL Dream11 prediction.

Both teams are yet to win a game, with the Bolans Blasters losing both of their matches and the New Winthorpe Lions losing one and drawing the other. The bowling attack of the New Winthorpe Lions has been consistently effective, and the likes of Taiem Tonge and Tajeja Tonge have impressed.

However, the Bolans Blasters will also give it their all, so it will be an exciting game with both teams vying for a much-needed win.

BOB vs NWL Match Details, ABCA T10 Splash

The 16th match of the ABCA T10 Splash between Bolans Blasters and New Winthorpes Lions will be played on January 12 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua.

The game is set to take place at 03:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOB vs NWL, Match 16, ABCA T10 Splash

Date & Time: January 12, 2023, 03:00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

BOB vs NWL Pitch Report

The batters are expected to succeed on the pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. 90 runs could be the par score here, and the team that wins the toss should ideally bat first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1

Matches won by the team bowling first: 5

Average first-inning score: 63

Average second-inning score: 63

BOB vs NWL Probable Playing 11 today

Bolans Blasters Lions team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Bolans Blasters Probable Playing XI

Taiem Tonge (c), Tajeja Tonge, Martin Ceasar, Klasskey Athil, Earl Waldron, Dwayne Fordyce, Terez Parker (wk), Omar Francis, Hughon Tonge, Shemar Wallace, Peter Bellanfanti.

New Winthorpes Lions team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

New Winthorpes Lions Probable Playing XI

Nino Henry (c), Jermaine Otto, Ian Eusebe, Bartlete Henry (wk), Keeshan Daawuud, Ishmael Peters, Hilroy Andrew, Kyian Joseph, Zavear Otto, Roland Francis, Samuel Peters.

Today’s BOB vs NWL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bartlete Henry (16 runs in one game)

Henry has scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 142.86 in his previous appearances. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Tajeja Tonge (62 runs in two games, Average: 31.00)

Tonge is currently the leading run-scorer for the Bolans Blasters in the tournament with 62 runs in two matches at an average of 31.00. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nino Henry (6 runs in one game)

Henry has enjoyed success with both the bat and the ball in the washout game and will look to continue in the full game, making him a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Ishmael Peters (8 runs & one wicket in one game)

Peters will lead the NWL's bowling attack in the upcoming match, having picked up one wicket in as many games at an economy rate of 7.50. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

BOB vs NWL match captain and vice-captain choices

Taiem Tonge

Tonge has been in great form with the bat. He has 62 runs and has looked comfortable against both spin and pace, scoring singles and doubles with ease. Given his current form, he is an excellent choice for the captaincy.

Jermaine Otto

Otto has a wide range of shots and his power-hitting ability makes him a good bet ahead of the game. He scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 74.07 in the previous match.

5 Must-picks for BOB vs NWL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Martin Ceasar

Klasskey Athil

Earl Waldron

Keeshan Daawuud

Ishmael Peters

BOB vs NWL match expert tips

Kyian Joseph has been in excellent form with the ball and has been hugely impressive. He has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 13.00 in one game, making him a good player to bet on.

BOB vs NWL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

BOB vs NWL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: B Henry.

Batters: Tajeja Tonge (vc), P Bellanfanti, J Otto.

All-rounders: Nino Henry (c), Taiem Tonge, M Ceaser.

Bowlers: K Athil, Kyian Joseph, I Peters, C Hampson.

BOB vs NWL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BOB vs NWL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: B Henry.

Batters: Tajeja Tonge (vc), P Bellanfanti, J Otto.

All-rounders: Nino Henry (vc), Taiem Tonge (c), M Ceaser, I Eusebe.

Bowlers: K Athil, Kyian Joseph, I Peters.

