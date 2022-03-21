BOB vs QUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 31

Bousher Busters (BOB) will take on Qurum Thunders (QUT) in the 31st match of the Super 4 of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday.

The Busters will play twice on the day, as they are scheduled to take on Amerat Royals a few hours earlier before they take on the Thunder. The Busters have qualified for the Super 4 stage despite finishing level on points with Ghubrah Giants.

Qurum Thunders, meanwhile, will also be playing their second Super 4 game against Bousher Busters. They finished second in the points standings with ten points, courtesy five wins and two losses. One of those losses was against Bousher Busters.

BOB vs QUT Probable Playing XIs

BOB

Abdul Rauf (wk), Asif Khan, Adnan Sulehri, Sufyan Mehmood, Pruthvi Machhi (c), Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Hammad Ifraq, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Siddh Mehta, Mehedi Hasan.

QUT

Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Rana Naeem Anwar, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Samay Shrisvastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Munis Ansari.

Match Details

Match: BOB vs QUT, Oman D10 League 2022, Super 4, Match 31.

Date and Time: March 21, 2022; 9:15 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. Spinners could prove to be key in the middle overs.

Today’s BOB vs QUT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rauf has been aggressive in this format of the game. He has been striking at a rate of over 200 and has accumulated 136 runs thus far.

Batters

K Prajapati has proved to be the difference-maker for Qurum Thunder since his arrival. He has scored 170 runs at an average of 42.5 and has a highest score of 79.

Meanwhile, J Singh has managed a solitary half-century. He has chalked up 103 runs in five games at a wonderful strike rate of 239.53.

All-rounders

A Khan has been in sensational form in the tournament and has been quite consistent. He has scored 207 runs and has also scalped four wickets. He could be a wonderful captaincy choice in your BOB vs QUT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

F Ali has been on song with the ball. He has picked up five wickets in his last two games and will look to continue that form in this match too.

Five best players to pick in BOB vs QUT Dream11 prediction team

A Khan (BOB) – 462 points

S Mehmood (BOB) – 400 points

S Khan (QUT) – 348 points

F Ali (BOB) – 338 points

A Rauf (BOB) – 302 points.

Key stats for BOB vs QUT Dream11 prediction team

A Khan: 207 runs and 4 wickets

A Rauf: 136 runs

K Prajapati: 170 runs

J Singh: 103 runs,

BOB vs QUT Dream11 Prediction

BOB vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Rauf, S Kumar, S Khan, K Prajapati, J Singh, A Khan, S Mehmood, R Naeem, F Ali, B Muhammad Shah, M Ansari.

Captain: A Khan. Vice-Captain: K Prajapati.

BOB vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rauf, S Kumar, S Khan, K Prajapati, A Sulehri, A Khan, S Mehmood, R Naeem, F Ali, S Shrivastava, M Ansari.

Captain: A Rauf. Vice-Captain: S Mehmood.

