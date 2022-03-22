BOB vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 33

Bousher Busters will take on Ruwi Rangers in the Super 4 of Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday.

Bousher Busters qualified for the Super 4 stage on net run-rate. They were level on points with Ghubrah Giants in fourth position, with eight points from nine matches. They will be looking to make the opportunity count.

Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, finished on top of the points table this season with 16 points from nine matches.

BOB vs RUR Probable Playing 11 Today

BOB XI

Pruthvi Machhi(c), Shubo Pal, Bilal Shah, Asif Khan, Hammad Ifraq, Abdul Rauf(wk), Fawad Ali, Siddh Mehta, Sufyan Mehmood, Adnan Sulehri, Mehedi Hasan

RUR XI

Mohammad Sanuth(c), Mohammed Rafi, Shafqatullah, Hassnain Ali, Naseem Khushi, Jiten Ramanandi, Wasim Ali, Kaleemullah, Khalid Kail, Mohamed Usmani(wk), Hanan Riznan

Match Details

BOB vs RUR, Oman D10 League 2022, Super 4, Match 31

Date and Time: 22nd March, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today’s BOB vs RUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rauf’s has been in aggressive form and suits this format of the game. He has been striking at a rate of over 200 and is the second-highest run-scorer for Bousher Busters with 202 runs in eight innings.

Batters

K Kail is the leading run-scorer for Ruwi Rangers and has amassed 252 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 227.03. He has scored two half-centuries so far.

All-rounders

Having scalped 10 wickets in nine innings, S Mehmood has been dominant with the ball in hand. He has also scored 79 runs at a strike rate of over 131 and can prove to be a handy player.

A Khan has been in sensational form in the tournament. He has scored 213 runs and is the leading run-scorer for Bousher Busters. He has also taken four wickets and will be a great captaincy choice for your BOB vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

F Ali has been on song with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker for Bousher Busters. He has scalped 12 wickets in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOB vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

S Mehmood (BOB) – 487 points

K Kail (RUR) – 478 points

A Khan (BOB) – 475 points

F Ali (BOB) – 467 points

H Ali (RUR) – 454 points

Important stats for BOB vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

S Mehmood: 79 runs and 10 wickets

A Khan: 213 runs and 4 wickets

K Kail: 252 runs

F Ali: 12 wickets

H Ali: 25 runs and 11 wickets

BOB vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Today

BOB vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Rauf, M Usmani, K Kail, H Rizwan, A Sulehri, S Mehmood, A Khan, W Ali, F Ali, H Ali, J Ramanandi

Captain: A Khan, Vice-Captain: K Kail

BOB vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rauf, S Ullah, K Kail, H Rizwan, A Sulehri, S Mehmood, A Khan, F Ali, H Ali, J Ramanandi, Kaleemullah

Captain: F Ali, Vice-Captain: S Mehmood

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava