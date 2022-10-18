Bousher Busters (BOB) will lock horns with Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in match 15 of the Oman D10 2022 on Wednesday (October 19) at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at BOB vs RUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Ruwi Rangers lost their last match against Amerat Royals by 36 runs. Bousher Busters, on the other hand, lost their first match to the Darsait Titans by 13 runs. The Busters will give it their all to win the match, but Ruwi Rangers are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BOB vs RUR Match Details

The 15th match of the Oman D10 2022 will be played on October 19 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat.

The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BOB vs RUR, Match 15

Date and Time: October 19, 2022, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Amerat Royals and Qurum Thunders, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BOB vs RUR Form Guide

BOB - W W L

RUR - T W L

BOB vs RUR Probable Playing XI

BOB Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Abdul Rauf, Asif Khan, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Hammad Ifraq, Kanishka Maduwantha, Fawad Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Shah, Aqil Khan.

RUR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Mohammad Sanuth (c), Shafqatullah, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Jiten Ramanandi, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammed Rafi, Hasnain Ali, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel, Hannan Rizwan.

BOB vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ahmad

A Ahmad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Rauf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Kail

K Kail and H Rizwan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Khan-III has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Maduwantha

K Maduwantha and W Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Ali and A Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Butt is another good pick for today's match.

BOB vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

W Ali

W Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

A Khan

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Khan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for BOB vs RUR, Match 15

K Maduwantha

A Khan

M Khan

W Ali

H Ali

Bousher Busters vs Ruwi Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bousher Busters vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmad, A Rauf

Batters: A Khan-III, K Kail, H Rizwan

All-rounders: W Ali, K Maduwantha, K Khan

Bowlers: A Khan, F Butt, H Ali

Bousher Busters vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fanatsy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmad, A Rauf

Batters: H Mirza, K Kail, H Ul Wahab

All-rounders: W Ali, K Maduwantha, M Nadeem, K Khan

Bowlers: A Khan, F Butt, H Ali

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes