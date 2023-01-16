BOB vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20 2023 Match 14

Bousher Busters (BOB) will take on Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in the 14th match of the Oman D20 2023 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Monday, January 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AMR vs RUR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Bousher Busters are currently struggling with their form in the tournament. They have already played three matches and have lost two. They currently sit in fifth position in the points table with a net run rate of +1.408

Meanwhile, the Ruwi Rangers are having a good time in the tournament. They have won all three of their matches and are currently at the top of the table with a net run rate of +0.633.

The two teams will be looking to win this match for two different reasons, but this promises to be a very exciting contest.

BOB vs RUR, Match Details

The 14th match of the Oman D20 2023 between Bousher Busters and Ruwi Rangers will be played on January 16, 2023, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bousher Busters vs Ruwi Rangers, Oman D20 2023, Match 14

Date & Time: January 16, 2023, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

BOB vs RUR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Ground provided assistance to the bowlers in the initial stages of the tournament. But as the tournament has progressed, the conditions have improved for batting. In the last match that was played, 365 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 15 wickets.

Last five matches on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 173

Average score batting second: 165

BOB vs RUR Probable Playing 11 today

Bousher Busters Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Bousher Busters Probable Playing XI

Azmatullah Qazi (wk), Asif Khan, Hammad Irfaq, Hammad Mirza, Fayyaz Butt, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Nadeem Khan, Aqil Khan, Fawad Ali, Imran Ali, and Shubo Pal.

Ruwi Rangers Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Ruwi Rangers Probable Playing XI

Hannan Rizwan, Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Wasim Ali, Mohammed Nadeem, Naseem Khusi (c&wk), Muhammad Zahid, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, Mohammed Rafi, and Nestor Dhamba.

BOB vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hannan Rizwan (3 Matches, 221 Points)

Hannan Rizwan has been in great form with the bat this tournament. His ability to score runs on a consistent basis makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for the match.

Batter

Nadeem Khan - III (3 Matches, 276 Points)

Nadeem Khan has been a vital cog in the batting machinery of the Bousher Busters. His consistency with the bat makes him the best pick from the batter's category.

All-rounder

Wasim Ali (3 Matches, 181 Points)

Wasim Khan has been contributing with both the bat and the ball for his team. His ability to influence a match with either of his trades makes him a very crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Fayyaz Butt (3 Matches, 222 Points)

Fayyaz Butt has been a key wicket-taker for the Busters. His ability to strike a blow at crucial junctures makes him a good pick for the match.

BOB vs RUR Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Nadeem Khan-III

Nadeem Khan's ability to score quick runs in the middle order makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain. He can also contribute a few valuable points with the ball in hand.

Muhammad Nadeem

Muhammad Nadeem could be a great point multiplier for the match. He not only picks up crucial wickets with the ball but also plays some handy knocks with the bat lower down the order.

BOB vs RUR Match Top Five Picks

Hannan Rizwan

Nadeem Khan-III

Wasim Ali

Fayyaz Butt

Muhammad Nadeem

BOB vs RUR Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for players of all trades. While batters will get the opportunity to score runs, the bowlers will also have the chance to pick up wickets. The best players to pick in the match will be those who can contribute with both trades.

BOB vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hannan Rizwan

Batters: N Dhamba, Z Amanat, Nadeem Khan-III

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, W Ali

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, A Khan, F Ali-I

BOB vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hannan Rizwan

Batters: N Dhamba, Z Amanat, Nadeem Khan-III

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, W Ali

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, A Khan, F Ali-I

