BOG vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Milan Match - April 5th, 2021

Match 4 of the ECS T10 Milan League has Bogliasco taking on Bergamo CC at the Milan Cricket Ground on Monday.

Bergamo Cricket Club are back in action in the ECS circuit as they look to go the distance in the revamped ECS T10 Milan League 2021. Although Bergamo CC are blessed with a couple of national team players in Jaspreet Singh and Baljit Singh, they have a stern test awaiting them on Monday.

Their opponents, Bogliasco, aren't pushovers. Although they might lack experience in the side, Bogliasco have a talented roster. Their keeper Rishan Kavinda is certainly one to watch out for in this game, as is their bowling attack.

Although they head into this game as the clear underdogs, Bogliasco should give Bergamo Cricket Club a run for their money in what promises to be a great game of cricket at the Milan Cricket Ground on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Bogliasco

Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Niranga Malameege, Lasidu Kavinda, Suranga Pethum, Upul Nandana, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Amila Viraj, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Dumindu Nissanka

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Bogliasco

Sachin Tharuka, Upul Nandana, Supun Tharanga, Rishan Kavinda, Madupa Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Sandesh Hansaja, Rusith Gayan, Amila Viraj, Ralph Fernando and Pumudu Liyanage

Bergamo Cricket Club

Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar, Rakesh Banga, Pardeep Singh, Sarvan Singh, Hardeep Singh, Jaspal Singh and Narinder Gidda

Match Details

Match: Bogliasco vs Bergamo Cricket Club, Match 4

Date: 5th April 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers in Milan. Although there is a hint of uneven bounce, the batsmen should enjoy the conditions. They will ideally target the shorter boundaries, and there will be little room of error for the bowlers. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up.

BOG vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BOG vs BCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Kavindu, S Tharuka, R Banga, R Gayan, S Lal, A Viraj, B Singh, C Kumar, J Singh, M Fernando and P Liyanage

Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: A Viraj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Kavindu, S Tharuka, R Banga, S Hansaja, S Lal, A Viraj, B Singh, C Kumar, J Singh, M Fernando and N Gidda

Captain: A Viraj, Vice-Captain: S Lal