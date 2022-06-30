BOG vs BGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Match 15

Bogliasco (BOG) will face off against Bergamo Super XI (BGS) in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Milan on Thursday at the Milan Cricket Ground. Bogliasco have made a strong start to the tournament, earning two points after defeating Piotello by 39 runs.

Nagodavithanachchi Nandana and Asanka Perera batted well, scoring 22 and 37 runs, respectively, to help their team set a big target.

Meanwhile, Bergamo Super XI will travel to this game after finishing their match against Pioltello. They have players like Ali Mubarak and Sandeep Singh on their roster who have a wealth of experience in the European league.

BOG vs BGS Probable Playing XI

BOG XI

Nagodavithanach Chi Nandana, Fernando Madupa, Charith Perera, Asanka Perera (wk), Niranga Fernando (c), Waruna Mestiyage, Lasidu Fernando, Zaki Muhammad, Harshavardhan Madineni, Pavan Kadiri, Sandesh Kulapathi

BGS XI

Muhammad Afzaal (wk), Saif Ali, Sandeep Singh, Imran Asmat, Ali Mubarak, Asmat Ali, Salman Muhammad, Harpal Singh, Amarjit Singh, Salman Ishaq, Ashraf Shah

Match Details

BOG vs BGS, ECS T10 Milan, Match 15

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Today's BOG vs BGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Afzaal: He is a safe bet from the wicket-keeper section. He has the ability to score some quick runs in the middle order, making him a good fantasy pick.

Batters

Asanka Perera: He has had an excellent game against Piotello United, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 231.3, including seven fours, and has also been decent behind the stumps. He'll be eager to perform in this game as well.

All-rounders

Ali Mubarak: Ali Mubarak has been a consistent performer for his team. He has the ability to put in some strong performances with the bat. This makes him an excellent choice for your BOG vs BGS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Fernando Madupa - Fernando Madupa bowled well against Bogliasco, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.00. He is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOG vs BGS Dream11 prediction team

Pavan Kadiri (BOG)

Imran Asmat (BGS)

Lasidu Fernando (BOG)

Asmat Ali (BGS)

Waruna Mestiyage (BOG)

BOG vs BGS Dream11 Prediction Today

(ECS T10 Milan)

BOG vs BGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Muhammad Afzaal, Nagodavithanach Chi Nandana, Charith Perera, Asanka Perera, Niranga Fernando, Sandesh Kulapathi, Waruna Mestiyage, Ali Mubarak, Fernando Madupa, Salman Ishaq, Amarjit Singh.

Captain: Asanka Perera Vice Captain: Ali Mubarak

BOG vs BGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Muhammad Afzaal, Nagodavithanach Chi Nandana, Charith Perera, Asanka Perera, Niranga Fernando, Sandesh Kulapathi, Waruna Mestiyage, Ali Mubarak, Fernando Madupa, Salman Ishaq, Amarjit Singh.

Captain: Charith Perera Vice Captain: Ali Mubarak

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far