BOG vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 09, 2021

Bogliasco will take on Fresh Tropical in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday.

Bogliasco will be very disappointed with their performance against Bergamo United in the last match as they fell 33 runs short of 33 while chasing 130. Their batting department needs to step up and deliver if they want to win their upcoming match. Bogliasco are currently fourth in the ECS T10 Milan points table.

Fresh Tropical, on the other hand, lost their last match against Bergamo United by seven wickets. They have won one of their two second round matches and are currently second in the ECS T10 Milan standings. Fresh Tropical will be looking forward to returning to winning ways on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Bogliasco

Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando (C), Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga Pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj and Dumindu Nissanka.

Fresh Tropical

Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran (C), Fahad Baqar, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Jawad Sarwar, Sadam Hussain, Qasim Muhammad, Arslan Shahid, Hassan Taseer and Hameed Farhan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bogliasco

Madupa Fernando (C), Sachin Tharuka, Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Roshan Weerasinghe, Sandesh Hansaja, Ralph Fernando, Dumindu Nissanka, Dunishka Polpitiya.

Fresh Tropical

Muhammad Imran (C), Amir Sharif, Ammar Rasool (WK), Zain Naqvi, Mahash Javed, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi.

Match Details

Match: Bogliasco vs Fresh Tropical, Match 17

Date & Time: 9th April 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of ECS T10 Milan matches. However, the pacers are expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. Anything over 120 should be a good defendable total at the venue.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOG vs FT)

BOG vs FT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Tharuka, Sandesh Hansaja, Dunishka Polpitiya, Zain Naqvi, Upul Nandana, Supun Tharanga, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Zahid Cheema, Niranga Malameege, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Muhammad Imran. Vice-captain: Sachin Tharuka.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Tharuka, Sandesh Hansaja, Zain Naqvi, Dunishka Polpitiya, Muhammad Imran, Upul Nandana, Supun Tharanga, Amir Sharif, Niranga Malameege, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Supun Tharanga. Vice-captain: Muhammad Imran.