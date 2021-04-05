BOG vs PU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS Milan Match - April 5th, 2021

Bogliasco will take on Pioltello United in the fifth match of the ECS Milan 2021.
Bogliasco will have a better understanding of the conditions as they have already played an ECS Milan game. They have a well-balanced squad and would like to take the challenge to Pioltello United.
Pioltello United, meanwhile, will be on the backfoot given it will be their first ECS Milan match. Although they would need some time to judge and assess the conditions, Pioltello would like to start the competition with a win.
Squads to choose from:
Bogliasco
Rusith Gayan, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Amila Viraj, Niranga Malameege, Roshan Weerasinghe, Upul Nandana, Manoj Tharaka, Rishan Kavinda, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Supun Tharanga, Dumindu Nissanka, Fernando, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Ralph Fernando, Suranga pethum, Asanka Wijalamage, Duminda, Dunishka Polpitiya, Lasidu kavinda, Nishantha Fernando
Pioltello United
Zain Amjad, Abbas Khan, Ahmad Khan, Anees Aslam, Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari , Husnain Kabeer, Ali Amjad, Imran Haider, Kamran Khan, Sami Ullah, Abdullah Khan, Farhan Bhatti, Tayab Sohail,Umer Khayam, Farooq Mohammad, Majid Safi, Raza Noor, Vissal Hussain
Predicted Playing XIs
Bogliasco
S Tharuka (wk), S Hansaja, N Fernando, R Gayan, U Nandana, A Viraj, R Nawas, N Malameege, R Fernando, M Fernando, P Liyanage.
Pioltello United
I Haider (wk), Z Amjad, V Hussain, M Safi, F Mohammad, A Khan, A Aslam, H Ansari, F Bhatti, U Khayam, A Khan.
Match Details
Match: Bogliasco vs Pioltello United, Match 2
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
Date and Time: 5th April, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.
ECS Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOG vs PU)BOG vs PU Dream11 Tips - ECS Milan
Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Haider, S Hansaja, Z Amjad, V Hussain, M Safi, N Malameege, U Nandana, A Viraj, A Khan, M Fernando, R Fernando
Captain: M Safi. Vice-captain: V Hussain
Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Haider, S Tharuka, S Hansaja, Z Amjad, V Hussain, M Safi, U Nandana, A Viraj, A Khan, M Fernando, R Fernando
Captain: A Viraj. Vice-captain: S Hansaja