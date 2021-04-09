BOG vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match 22 - Apr 10, 2021

Bogliasco will take on Albano in ECS T10 Milan's final second round game at the Milan Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Bogliasco were superb in the group stage, winning three in three and finishing atop Group A of the ECS T10 Milan. However, they started their second round campaign with two losses before beating Bergamo Cricket Club in their last game. Bogliasco need to win Saturday's ECS T10 Milan fixture by a massive margin to overturn their net run rate of -1.321 and make it to the final.

Albano, on the other hand, have a net run rate of -1.833 and face an uphill task of turning that into a positive. They won all three of their group stage games and finished as Group B toppers. In the second round of ECS T10 Milan, they have lost two matches, while emerging victorious just once.

Squads to choose from

Bogliasco: Madupa Fernando (c), Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj, Dumindu Nissanka

Albano: Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Bogliasco: Madupa Fernando (c), Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Roshan Weerasinghe, Asanka Wijalamage (wk), Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Dunishka Polpitiya, Lasidu kavinda, Dumindu Nissanka

Albano: Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Monu Lal (wk), Shahroze Usman, Parveen Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Ajay Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki, Jasvir Kumar

Match Details

Match: Bogliasco vs Albano

Date & Time: April 10th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Milan Cricket Ground has been a solid one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. But there has been something in it for the bowlers as well. A score of around 110-115 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOG vs BU)

Dream11 Team for Bogliasco vs Albano - ECS T10 Milan 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Dunishka Polpitiya, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Monu Lal, Supun Tharanga, Madupa Fernando, Niranga Malameege, Bharti Bangar

Captain: Supun Tharanga. Vice-captain: Monu Lal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Ajay Kumar, Dunishka Polpitiya, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Monu Lal, Supun Tharanga, Madupa Fernando, Niranga Malameege, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki

Captain: Sachin Tharuka Thamel. Vice-captain: Jorawar Singh