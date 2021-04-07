BOG vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 08, 2021

Bogliasco will take on Bergamo United in the second game of round two of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Bogliasco have been in superb form in the ECS T10 Milan, sailing through the first stage. They have brushed aside every team they have faced and are looking good in every department.

Bergamo United, on the other hand, are yet to play a game in the ECS T10 Milan. They directly qualified for the second round by virtue of winning the ECS Rome November 2020 edition. They have enough depth and firepower and will be the team to watch out for in the ECS T10 Milan.

Squads to choose from

Bogliasco: Madupa Fernando (c), Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj, Dumindu Nissanka

Bergamo United: Azmat Ali (c), Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Muhammad Tufail

Predicted Playing XIs

Bogliasco: Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Rishan Kavinda (wk), Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando (c), Niranga Malameege, Rusith Gayan, Dunishka Polpitiya, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage

Bergamo United: Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashir Amin (wk), Mubashar Hussain, Umair Baig, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Azmat Ali (c), Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali

Match Details

Match: Bogliasco vs Bergamo United

Date & Time: April 8th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Milan Cricket Ground has been a solid one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. But there has been something in it for the bowlers as well. A score of around 110-115 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOG vs BU)

Dream11 Team for Bogliasco vs Bergamo United - ECS T10 Milan 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubashir Amin, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Dunishka Polpitiya, Ravi Paul, Supun Manampeli Tharanga, Roshan Nawas Weerasinghe, Faraz Ali, Faisal Muhammad, Niranga Malameege

Captain: Supun Manampeli Tharanga. Vice-captain: Rizwan Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubashir Amin, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Umair Baig, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Ravi Paul, Supun Manampeli Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Faisal Muhammad, Niranga Malameege, Madupa Fernando

Captain: Ravi Paul. Vice-captain: Sachin Tharuka Thamel