BCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 05, 2021

Bohemian CC will be up against the Brno Raiders in match number 11 of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Bohemian CC, who won the ECN Czech Super Series title last season, haven’t had a great start this time around. They have already played two games in the ECS T10 Prague so far, losing both on the opening day.

Meanwhile, it will be the first game of the season for the Brno Raiders. They featured in the ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 2020 and finished as runners-up. The Raiders won two out of their three league stage encounters before winning the Eliminator to advance to the final, where they went down against the Brno Rangers. Brno Raiders will be looking to one step further and win the ECS T10 Prague title this time around.

Squads to choose from

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal (c), Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Amin Hossa

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher

Predicted Playing XIs

Bohemian CC: Muhammad Usman, Ali Waqar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh Bist, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap (wk), Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria

Brno Raiders: Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar, Praveen Prasad, Piyush Tripathi, Saqib Sadiq, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Jaipal Singh Rathore

Match Details

Match: Bohemian CC vs Brno Raiders

Date: May 5th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The track at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is a solid one to bat on, with teams posting a couple of massive totals on the opening day of the ECS T10 Prague. More of the same can be expected on Wednesday, with 105-110 being par at the venue.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BCC vs BRD)

Dream11 Team for Bohemian CC vs Brno Raiders - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Muhammad Ansar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Usman, Javed Iqbal, Aamir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Jaipal Singh Rathore

Captain: Javed Iqbal. Vice-captain: Sureshkumar Nagaraj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Saqlain Mukhtar, Praveen Prasad, Muhammad Usman, Javed Iqbal, Aamir Husain, Piyush Tripathi, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Sudeep Roy

Captain: Saqlain Mukhtar. Vice-captain: Aamir Husain