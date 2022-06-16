BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 1

Bokaro Blasters (BOK) will take on Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in the opening match of the Jharkhand T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, 16 June.

Both Bokaro Blasters and Dhanbad Dynamos reached the final of the 2021 edition, with the former emerging champions. Incidentally, both teams had the same win-loss record of 5-4 in the league phase.

BOK vs DHA Probable Playing 11 today

Bokaro Blasters: Sunil Kasyap (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Anuj Vidyarthy, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Aaryamaan Lala, Harshdev Gautam.

Dhanbad Dynamos: Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Rahil Khan, Amit Gupta, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhury, Amit Kumar-II, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwary.

Match Details

BOK vs DHA, 1st Match, Jharkhand T20 2022

Date & Time: June 16th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on, with a score of around 150-160 being par at the venue. But the spinners could find some assistance off the surface, making it a good contest between the bat and ball.

Today’s BOK vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shresth Sagar is pretty safe behind the stumps and could come in handy with the bat as well.

Batters

Vikash Vishal was the leading run-getter in the 2021 edition, amassing 383 runs at an average of 116.76, including three half-centuries.

Satya Setu scored 269 runs at an average of 38.42 in the Jharkhand T20 2021. He had two fifties to his name.

All-rounder

Aditya Singh, who can make a big impact with both the bat and ball, has a knack for picking up key wickets and hitting boundaries.

Bowler

Pratik Ranjan returned with 11 scalps at an economy rate of 6.05 last year.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikash Vishal (DHA)

Satya Setu (BOK)

Aditya Singh (BOK)

Pratik Ranjan (DHA)

Ankit Kumar (DHA)

Important stats for BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team (Jharkhand T20 2021 season)

Vikash Vishal: 383 runs

Satya Setu: 269 runs

Pratik Ranjan: 11 wickets

BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blasters vs Dhanbad Dynamos - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shresth Sagar, Sunil Kasyap, Vikash Vishal, Rahil Khan, Satya Setu, Ankit Kumar, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Abhishek Choudhury, Arpit Yadav.

Captain: Vikash Vishal. Vice-captain: Satya Setu.

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blasters vs Dhanbad Dynamos - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shresth Sagar, Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Anuj Vidyarthy, Satya Setu, Ankit Kumar, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Pratik Ranjan, Arpit Yadav.

Captain: Aditya Singh. Vice-captain: Ankit Kumar.

