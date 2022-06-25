BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 19

Bokaro Blasters (BOK) will take on the Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in the 19th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Saturday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Dhanbad Dynamos are among the worst-performing teams in this year's Jharkhand tournament and are on a losing run.

The Bokaro Blasters, on the other hand, are one of the strongest teams. They won their last match against the Ranchi Raiders by six wickets.

BOK vs DHA Probable Playing XI

BOK Playing XI

Bhanu Anand (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Aaryamaan Lala, Pankaj Yadav

DHA Playing XI

Shresth Sagar (wk), Yash Bhagat, Vikash Vishal (c), Wilfred Beng, Prem Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Raunak Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sheet Kumar

Match Details

BOK vs DHA, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: June 25 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch is not expected to change considerably. Both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BOK vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Anand, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 27 runs in 13 balls in the match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Batters

V Vishal and S Setu are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

Y Kumar and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. V Singh smashed 15 runs and took four wickets in the match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Ranjan and S Sekhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. A Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BOK vs DHA Dream11 prediction team

V Singh (BOK)

P Ranjan (DHA)

Y Kumar (DHA)

BOK vs DHA: Important stats for Dream11 team

V Singh - 23 runs and 11 wickets

P Ranjan - Eight wickets

Y Kumar - 17 runs and nine wickets

BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B Anand, V Vishal, S Setu, V Singh, P Kumar, Y Kumar, Singh, P Ranjan, P Yadav, A Yadav, S Sekhar

Captain: V Singh Vice Captain: Y Kumar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B Anand, S Setu, V Singh, P Kumar, Y Kumar, Singh, P Ranjan, P Yadav, A Yadav, S Sekhar, V Tiwary

Captain: V Singh Vice Captain: S Setu

