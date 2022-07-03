BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, Final

Bokaro Blasters (BOK) will take on Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 final at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, July 3.
The Bokaro Blasters have been in excellent form in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022. They won seven out of their 10 league stage games before comfortably beating the Dumka Daredevils in their semi-final encounter. Meanwhile, Dhanbad Dynamos returned with five wins, four losses and one tie in the league phase. They then beat the Ranchi Raiders in the semi-finals.
BOK vs DHA Probable Playing 11 today
Bokaro Blasters: Bhanu Anand (wk), Vishal Singh (c), Satya Setu, Sachin Tiwary, Pratik Bhagat, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Arpit Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala.
Dhanbad Dynamos: Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal (c), Prakash Munda, Wilfred Beng, Yuvraj Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Amit Kumar-II, Raunak Kumar, Sheet Kumar.
Match Details
BOK vs DHA, Final, Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022
Date & Time: July 3rd 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the spinners could find some assistance off the surface, with a score of around 150 being par at the venue.
Today’s BOK vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Shresth Sagar has been batting really well in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, having scored 281 runs at an average of 46.83.
Batters
Vishal Singh is currently the tournament's fourth-highest run-scorer with 332 runs at an average of 33.20. He has also chipped in with a couple of wickets.
Satya Setu is the second-highest run-getter in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, having amassed 390 runs at an average of 48.75.
All-rounder
Vivekanand Tiwary has been in top form with the ball, claiming 12 scalps at an economy rate of 6.46.
Bowler
Saurabh Sekhar has bowled really well in the tournament, taking 11 wickets at an economy of 6.11.
Top 5 best players to pick in BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Vishal Singh (BOK): 585 points
Satya Setu (BOK): 553 points
Vivekanand Tiwary (DHA): 472 points
Vikash Singh (BOK): 463 points
Vikash Vishal (DHA): 443 points
Important stats for BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Vishal Singh: 332 runs & 2 wickets
Satya Setu: 390 runs
Vikash Singh: 11 wickets
Vikash Vishal: 277 runs
Vivekanand Tiwary: 12 wickets
BOK vs DHA Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shresth Sagar, Vikash Vishal, Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Yuvraj Kumar, Aaryamaan Lala, Pratik Ranjan, Saurabh Sekhar.
Captain: Vishal Singh. Vice-captain: Vikash Vishal.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shresth Sagar, Vikash Vishal, Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Raunak Kumar, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar.
Captain: Satya Setu. Vice-captain: Vivekanand Tiwary.